Ross County’s Josh Sims on what sparked side to stun Rangers

Josh Sims revealed a half-time team talk by interim boss Don Cowie sparked Ross County’s stunning comeback 3-2 victory over Rangers.

The Dingwall club scored their first-ever win against the Ibrox giants on Sunday in 25 attempts stemming back to a Scottish Cup tie they lost 2-0 as a Highland League side in 1966.

History was made, but thoughts were very much on the present and immediate future at the Global Energy Stadium with the result meaning plenty at both ends of the division.

Rangers remain four points adrift of leaders Celtic ahead of their midweek game in hand against Dundee.

County, meanwhile, have moved to within one point of St Johnstone as they bid to escape the relegation play-off spot.

County’s win over Phillipe Clement’s shocked title-hunters also hauled the Highlanders 12 points clear of Livingston, who are all but certain to be a Championship side next term.

Cowie, who replaced Derek Adams in February, is unbeaten at home as manager, having also defeated Livingston and Hearts and drawn with St Mirren and Hibs.

‘Let’s stay unbeaten’ was Cowie’s call

Sims, who netted the man of the match prize, explained how even trailing to a Jack Baldwin own goal didn’t throw them off track as they plotted a second half comeback.

Goals from Simon Murray and George Harmon were followed by a cool finish from Sims before a James Tavernier spot-kick came too late for Gers.

Sims said: “The manager said before the game that we have been unbeaten here since he has taken over. He told us at half-time we needed to continue that.

“We were 1-0 down and he said: ‘Let’s stay unbeaten.’

🦌 Ross County claimed their first ever win over Rangers Josh Sims with a HUGE goal at both ends of the table.#cinchPrem | @RossCounty pic.twitter.com/R3FhE62xgb — SPFL (@spfl) April 15, 2024

“That could have been a draw or a win, but to get the three points was brilliant.

“Even in the first half, we had the better chances. We gave them their goal, but we had two or three big chances.

“We continued to do what we have been doing. The way we scored and the timing of our goals kind of took them by surprise. They were kind of rattled, it felt like.

“They got the penalty late on and it was always going to be a bombardment at the end. To hold on was brilliant.”

County’s game-plan ‘clearly worked’

Former Southampton player Sims explained how Cowie set the team out to be a threat to Rangers as well as being capable of limiting their opponents’ chances.

He said: “Credit to the manager. All week long we had been working on how to defend against them and counter-attack them.

“They have strengths all over the pitch, so it is difficult to have a game plan.

“Credit to the players, we put it out there. We stuck to the game plan, and it clearly worked.”

🤌 A massive 3 points! pic.twitter.com/1HgoG0MFZi — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 14, 2024

Rivals will be ‘gutted’ by shock win

Sims, who was recalled to the line-up at the weekend, is sure their shock victory will have their relegation rivals on edge as they unexpectedly sliced the gap.

As well as now being just one point behind St Johnstone, Aberdeen are within range with a five-point difference with five fixtures to go.

Sims added: “It is a massive win against a team like Rangers.

“To beat them here is really big, but not only that it is a massive three points for us in the season. It was almost a free-hit type of game.

“Nobody expected us to take anything from the game and to take three points was massive.

“Other teams will be looking at this result and they will be gutted that we took the three points.”