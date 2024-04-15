Ross County’s Josh Sims on what sparked side to stun Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Josh Sims on what sparked side to stun Rangers

The scoring star says the Staggies were determined to strike back and maintain Don Cowie's unbeaten home run.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Josh Sims scores his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Rangers on Sunday.
Ross County's Josh Sims scores his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Rangers on Sunday. Image: SNS

Josh Sims revealed a half-time team talk by interim boss Don Cowie sparked Ross County’s stunning comeback 3-2 victory over Rangers.

The Dingwall club scored their first-ever win against the Ibrox giants on Sunday in 25 attempts stemming back to a Scottish Cup tie they lost 2-0 as a Highland League side in 1966.

History was made, but thoughts were very much on the present and immediate future at the Global Energy Stadium with the result meaning plenty at both ends of the division.

Rangers remain four points adrift of leaders Celtic ahead of their midweek game in hand against Dundee.

County, meanwhile, have moved to within one point of St Johnstone as they bid to escape the relegation play-off spot.

County’s win over Phillipe Clement’s shocked title-hunters also hauled the Highlanders 12 points clear of Livingston, who are all but certain to be a Championship side next term.

Cowie, who replaced Derek Adams in February, is unbeaten at home as manager, having also defeated Livingston and Hearts and drawn with St Mirren and Hibs.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

‘Let’s stay unbeaten’ was Cowie’s call

Sims, who netted the man of the match prize, explained how even trailing to a Jack Baldwin own goal didn’t throw them off track as they plotted a second half comeback.

Goals from Simon Murray and George Harmon were followed by a cool finish from Sims before a James Tavernier spot-kick came too late for Gers.

Sims said: “The manager said before the game that we have been unbeaten here since he has taken over. He told us at half-time we needed to continue that.

“We were 1-0 down and he said: ‘Let’s stay unbeaten.’

“That could have been a draw or a win, but to get the three points was brilliant.

“Even in the first half, we had the better chances. We gave them their goal, but we had two or three big chances.

“We continued to do what we have been doing. The way we scored and the timing of our goals kind of took them by surprise. They were kind of rattled, it felt like.

“They got the penalty late on and it was always going to be a bombardment at the end. To hold on was brilliant.”

County’s game-plan ‘clearly worked’

Former Southampton player Sims explained how Cowie set the team out to be a threat to Rangers as well as being capable of limiting their opponents’ chances.

He said: “Credit to the manager. All week long we had been working on how to defend against them and counter-attack them.

“They have strengths all over the pitch, so it is difficult to have a game plan.

“Credit to the players, we put it out there. We stuck to the game plan, and it clearly worked.”

Rivals will be ‘gutted’ by shock win

Sims, who was recalled to the line-up at the weekend, is sure their shock victory will have their relegation rivals on edge as they unexpectedly sliced the gap.

As well as now being just one point behind St Johnstone, Aberdeen are within range with a five-point difference with five fixtures to go.

Sims added: “It is a massive win against a team like Rangers.

“To beat them here is really big, but not only that it is a massive three points for us in the season. It was almost a free-hit type of game.

“Nobody expected us to take anything from the game and to take three points was massive.

“Other teams will be looking at this result and they will be gutted that we took the three points.”

