Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Fear factor can drive Aberdeen on at Hampden

Dons face a familiar foe as Celtic stand in their way in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie will be hoping to celebrate a Hampden win when the Dons face Celtic in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
By Duncan Shearer

Aberdeen must use the fear of failure as a motivator when they face Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

There’s no way of sugar-coating this – it has been an underwhelming season for the Dons.

The European run and reaching the League Cup final were exciting moments but there has been precious little to get excited about in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have languished in the bottom half for pretty much the entire campaign and as a result there was little surprise to see the push for a top-six place fail to materialise.

There has been lots of talk about winning games in hand and closing the gap on their rivals in the top half of the table but we never saw it on the pitch.

Ross County’s historic first win against Rangers on Sunday has also ensured the Dons still have work to do to secure their top-flight status in the five post-split matches too.

As a result Aberdeen have one last chance to save their season and it’s at Hampden on Saturday.

Win, and a fairytale finish is on. Lose and there will be nothing to show for their efforts this season.

Stakes are high for Scottish Cup semi-final

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County.
Bojan Miovski will be Aberdeen’s key man at the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

Cup glory is not the only prize at stake for Aberdeen either.

The Scottish Cup winners will also qualify for Europe and that would bring a huge financial boost to the club.

We’ll see just how significant Europe is for the club when the annual accounts are published later in the year but there is little doubt it will be a substantial seven-figure sum.

With the runners-up earning nothing other than a second-place medal the Dons are in all-or-nothing territory as they prepare for their trip to the National Stadium.

As difficult as the season has been the Dons can head to Hampden with belief.

They have shored up a leaky defence by keeping three clean sheets in the last four matches, and while the last two games have been goalless draws there is no doubting the quality or threat of Bojan Miovski.

It’s the service which has dried up in but we all know if he gets a chance he usually takes it.

But the Hoops will have a spring in their step too after moving four points clear at the top of the table.

Semi defeats hurt more

When I played for the club the mindset in the squad was always that semi-finals felt even bigger than the final itself.

Why?

Losing a semi-final is harder to take for starters. At least if you reach the final you are part of the big occasion when all eyes of the country are on you and your club.

Reaching the cup final would give the players and the supporters something to look forward to and bring a much needed feelgood factor back for the remaining league games.

If players are fighting for cup final places it will ensure Aberdeen’s season does not peter out.

Given how precarious the league is right now Aberdeen need every extra bit of motivation they can muster.

Momentum is with Ross County

Ross County could not have picked a more important moment to record their first win against Rangers.

The Staggies players were immense at Victoria Park as they came from behind to beat the title challengers 3-2 in a Sunday lunchtime thriller in the Highlands.

Every player played their part from Josh Sims and Simon Murray who ran the Rangers backline ragged to Ross Laidlaw who pulled off some outstanding saves.

Rangers may have scored twice but is worth remembering it was an own goal and a penalty. To stop a team of their calibre from scoring in open play is no mean feat.

It was a timely win too for Don Cowie and his players with the victory moving County to within a point of 10th placed St Johnstone in the race to avoid the play-offs.

Momentum is so important in the business end of the season and I get the impression County have it while the Perth Saints are struggling.

I expect County will go into the last five post-split fixtures with their chests puffed out full of confidence and belief they can pull off their version of the great escape.

Caley Thistle’s fate is in their own hands

Inverness' Cameron Harper after his goal secured Caley Thistle all three points against Queen's Park on Saturday.
Inverness’ Cameron Harper’s goal secured Caley Thistle all three points against Queen’s Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

Now is the time for Caley Thistle to improve their home record.

Duncan Ferguson’s side made it back-to-back wins on Saturday as they came out on top 1-0 in the big game at Hampden against Queen’s Park in the bottom of the Championship encounter.

The win has taken Inverness two points clear of the Spiders with three games remaining to avoid the play-offs.

Two of those three games are at Caledonian Stadium with the first up on Friday when Raith Rovers are the visitors.

Their record of three wins from their 16 home games in the league so far is a big reason why Caley Jags find themselves fighting to secure their Championship status in the first place.

Raith’s title challenge has petered out in the last couple of weeks but they will want a win on Friday to ensure Dundee United have to earn the title on their own merit.

But Caley Thistle have a good record against the Kirkcaldy outfit. A win on Friday would pile the pressure onto Queen’s Park ahead of their trip to Dunfermline on Saturday.

Conversation