Saturday, January 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Leo Hjelde statistics show willingness to drive forward as Ross County loanee looks to follow Kristoffer Ajer pathway to success

by Andy Skinner
January 29, 2021, 7:00 pm
© SNS GroupRoss County's Leo Hjelde made his debut against Rangers.
Ross County's Leo Hjelde made his debut against Rangers.

Ross County have added defender Leo Hjelde on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season – with John Hughes wasting no time in thrusting the 17-year-old straight into Premiership action.

Norwegian Hjelde arrived at Victoria Park with no senior experience, which is understandable given he does not turn 18 until August.

The left-sided defender is clearly highly thought of at Parkhead, however, having been brought to Scotland from Rosenborg in 2019.

Although Hjelde has predominantly played for Celtic’s development squad, he has occasionally trained with Neil Lennon’s first team  and was on the bench in a recent 1-1 draw with Hibernian in which 13 senior players were self-isolating due to Covid-19.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe