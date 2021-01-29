Leo Hjelde statistics show willingness to drive forward as Ross County loanee looks to follow Kristoffer Ajer pathway to success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have added defender Leo Hjelde on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season – with John Hughes wasting no time in thrusting the 17-year-old straight into Premiership action.

Norwegian Hjelde arrived at Victoria Park with no senior experience, which is understandable given he does not turn 18 until August.

The left-sided defender is clearly highly thought of at Parkhead, however, having been brought to Scotland from Rosenborg in 2019.

Although Hjelde has predominantly played for Celtic’s development squad, he has occasionally trained with Neil Lennon’s first team and was on the bench in a recent 1-1 draw with Hibernian in which 13 senior players were self-isolating due to Covid-19.