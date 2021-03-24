Ross County manager John Hughes has no issues over home advantage in post-split fixtures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes insists he has no concerns about being handed only two home games after the Premiership split.

The Staggies will host St Mirren and Hamilton Accies in midweek fixtures, with away games against Kilmarnock, Dundee United prior to a final day encounter at Motherwell.

With County 10th in the table, a point ahead of Kilmarnock and a further point clear of bottom side Hamilton, the Staggies’ fate remains in their own hands going into the final five matches.

With County having won only four of their 17 games at Victoria Park this season, Hughes is refusing to read into the significance of home advantage.

Hughes said: “We knew what was coming with the fixtures, we knew it would be three away from home so it won’t faze us.

“With our home record, is being at home a huge advantage? I am not so sure.

“I also think that being at home might put a lot of expectation on teams so the way the fixture list panned out is fine for me.

“It’s in our own hands, I had to relay that to the players the other day.

“We have to stay cool, calm down and not forget we have had some great results in the last few months.

“It’s a strange thing to say, but you have to be excited by the challenge.

“My job is to tell everyone to calm down, it’s a game of football and it will take care of itself.

“Obviously, there has to be a bit of a siege mentality there – everyone’s against us, decisions are going against us.

“You have to do that, use every tool you can.

“We have given ourselves a chance, it’s more positive than negative at Ross County.”

County suffered a late 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday, in a result which clinched the Perth side’s spot in the top-six.

It caps a hugely successful first season in charge for Saints boss Callum Davidson, who steered them to the Betfred Cup last month.

Hughes feels Saints are a prime example for his side to try and emulate, adding: “St Johnstone are a good side and if we could get to the standard they’re at we’d not be far off it.

“They are a club I really respect for a number of reasons, they run it their way and produce a number of players through their academy.

“Their senior pros, guys I have worked with in the past like Liam Craig and David Wotherspoon police that dressing-room.

“The younger ones, the likes of Liam Gordon and Jason Kerr, get taught how to conduct themselves.

“They are a benchmark for us to aim for, that’s for sure.”