Ross County season tickets bought by Thursday afternoon come with double League Cup offer

Ross County are reminding supporters of a special offer for those snapping up season tickets by Thursday afternoon.

Any renewals or new season tickets bought before 4pm this Thursday come with free tickets to the Staggies’ two home Premier Sports Cup ties.

Fellow Premiership side visit Victoria Park this Sunday and Stewart Petrie’s League One team Montrose make the trip to Dingwall on Saturday, July 24.

County playing catch-up in Group C

County had to forfeit their first fixture away to League Two Forfar Athletic at the weekend due to Covid in the Dingwall camp, so they’ll be determined to get off and running against the Dark Blues on Sunday.

Forfar were awarded a 3-0 win for County being unable to fulfil that fixture and Montrose defeated Highland League champions Brora Rangers in the only Group C game to be played.

Dundee host Brora tomorrow, while Forfar face Montrose.

Ross County season tickets can be redeemed by visiting the club shop, which is open daily from 10am-4pm, or by telephone on 01349 860860.

Safety first at Victoria Park

To ensure the safety of supporters, the club will be maintaining the high standards of protocols in the face of Covid-19.

This will mean seats will be allocated by address and household bubble only. Under the current restrictions, there will be no ability to select specific seats for these fixtures.

There will also be a limited number available for general sale for these matches.