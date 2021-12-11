Ross County off bottom of Premiership following thrilling 3-2 win over Dundee

Ross County are off the foot of the Premiership for the first time since October after staging a thrilling comeback to defeat Dundee.

The Staggies had twice trailed, with Luke McCowan seeing two strikes cancelled out by Dominic Samuel and a Danny Mullen own goal.

With the game poised finely in the balance, a late winner from man of the match Regan Charles-Cook secured a priceless victory for Malky Mackay’s side.

County have undoubtedly played better and lost this season, however the Staggies have discovered a healthy knack of grinding out results.

Their reward is moving into 11th place above St Johnstone on goals scored, with only two points separating them from the Dark Blues.

The Staggies were in action for the first time in 10 days, following the late postponement of their trip to St Johnstone the previous weekend. The Dingwall men were aiming to pick up from where they had left off following a strong recent run of form, which started with their emphatic 5-0 triumph in their last meeting with Dundee in October.

Malky Mackay made three changes from the side which drew 0-0 with St Mirren last time out. There were recalls for skipper Keith Watson, Regan Charles-Cook and Harry Clarke, with Jake Vokins, Blair Spittal and the injured Alex Iacovitti dropping out.

The opening stages of the match were fast-paced, with Dundee creating the first opening on eight minutes when Cammy Kerr flashed the ball across goal after being played in by Paul McMullan, but finding no takers for the delivery.

The Dark Blues were dealt a major blow on 13 minutes however when skipper Charlie Adam was forced off injured, with the former Staggies loanee replaced by Jordan McGhee.

That did not knock the visitors off their stride however, as they took the lead just three minutes later. McMullan’s free-kick was nodded across goal by Liam Fontaine, landing perfectly for McCowan to rifle a low left-footed effort beyond the reach of Ash Maynard-Brewer from 18 yards.

County made a change of their own on 22 minutes, with Connor Randall making way for Vokins, with the Dingwall outfit responding with a leveller moments later. The goal stemmed from a stunning cross by Charles-Cook, which picked out the head of Samuel. Although his initial effort was saved by Adam Legzdins, the ball ricocheted back off the striker and into the net to open his Staggies account.

It was an open and entertaining spectacle for both sets of supporters, with Dundee spurning a fine chance to regain their lead on the half-hour mark when Fontaine nodded a McMullan corner over.

The Dark Blues were not to be denied on 38 minutes however. A marauding run forward by Jordan Marshall ended with the left back slipping the ball to the feet of McCowan, who showed fine composure to slip a low slide-rule finish into Maynard-Brewer’s far corner.

Dundee’s timely second goal left the Staggies with a crucial second 45 minutes ahead of them. Mackay showed his intent by bringing Jordan White on in place of Harry Paton, who had suffered an early head knock.

There was early pressure from the home side after the break, with Dundee forced to scramble a dangerous Joseph Hungbo delivery to safety.

The Staggies survived a let-off on 52 minutes when Jack Baldwin’s loose pass presented McCowan with a chance to secure his hat-trick, with Maynard-Brewer making a fine save before Baldwin redeemed himself with a strong follow up challenge.

The Staggies restored parity for the second time on 64 minutes though. Legzdins looked to be in command of Hungbo’s corner but made a mess of attempting to claim it, with Dark Blues striker Mullen getting the final touch to divert it into his own net.

Dundee came within inches of restoring their lead on 72 minutes, when Cammy Kerr rifled the ball across goal after his initial throw-in had been cleared. The delivery was met at the near post by Danny Mullen, whose first-time effort crashed off the post with Maynard-Brewer stranded.

County continued to push at the other end, with Hungbo seeing a powerful long-range effort well gathered by Legzdins, while Clarke saw an effort scrambled off the line by Ryan Sweeney after meeting Charles-Cook’s cross.

The Staggies were rewarded on 79 minutes however. White looked to have a strong penalty claim as he was bundled over in attempting to meet a Spittal cross, however it mattered not as the outstanding Charles-Cook was on hand to bundle home.

County weathered late pressure, with Maynard-Brewer clutching a Leigh Griffiths header to help them hold on for a valuable triumph.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Maynard-Brewer 7; Clarke 7, Watson 6, Baldwin 6, Randall 4 (Vokins 22); Cancola 5 (Spittal 74), H Paton 5 (White 46); Hungbo 7, Callachan 7, Charles-Cook 8; D Samuel 7. Subs not used – Laidlaw, Burroughs, Tillson, Donaldson.

DUNDEE (4-3-3) – Legzdins 6; Kerr 6, Sweeney 6, Fontaine 5 (Cummings 89), Marshall 7; McGowan 5 (Griffiths 69), Adam 3 (McGhee 13), Anderson 7; McMullan 7, Mullen 6, McCowan 8. Subs not used – Lawlor, Jakubiak, Elliott, Panter.

Referee – Bobby Madden 6

Attendance – 3,122

Man of the match: Regan Charles-Cook