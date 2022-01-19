Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti close to sealing permanent transfer to St Patrick’s Athletic

By Andy Skinner
January 19, 2022, 9:28 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 9:33 pm
Tom Grivosti.
Ross County defender Tom Grivosti is believed to be close to sealing a permanent move to Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Englishman Grivosti has recently returned from a loan spell with League Two side Elgin City, where he made 13 appearances.

The loan stint followed a nightmare two-year period of injury luck for the 22-year-old, during which time he made only seven outings for the Staggies.

His injury problems stemmed from a ruptured ligament between toe bones he suffered in a match against Rangers in October 2019.

Tom Grivosti suffered a complicated toe injury against Rangers in 2019.

County boss Malky Mackay earlier this week hinted Grivosti could be farmed out on loan again, this time to a higher level.

It has been reported, however, that Grivosti is on the verge of joining Dublin-based outfit St Pat’s on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

No deal has been confirmed as yet, however Grivosti is expected to make the switch to the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit.

Grivosti is County’s longest-serving senior player, having joined the Staggies’ Development squad from Bolton Wanderers in 2017.

