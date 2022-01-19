Ross County defender Tom Grivosti close to sealing permanent transfer to St Patrick’s Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti is believed to be close to sealing a permanent move to Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Englishman Grivosti has recently returned from a loan spell with League Two side Elgin City, where he made 13 appearances.

The loan stint followed a nightmare two-year period of injury luck for the 22-year-old, during which time he made only seven outings for the Staggies.

His injury problems stemmed from a ruptured ligament between toe bones he suffered in a match against Rangers in October 2019.

County boss Malky Mackay earlier this week hinted Grivosti could be farmed out on loan again, this time to a higher level.

It has been reported, however, that Grivosti is on the verge of joining Dublin-based outfit St Pat’s on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

No deal has been confirmed as yet, however Grivosti is expected to make the switch to the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit.

Grivosti is County’s longest-serving senior player, having joined the Staggies’ Development squad from Bolton Wanderers in 2017.