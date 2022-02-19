Ross County succumb to Jake Doyle-Hayes double in 2-0 defeat to Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County were put to the sword by Jake Doyle-Hayes’ second half double as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road.

Following a far from enthralling first half, a rapid start to the second half by Hibs yielded the opening goal through Jake Doyle-Hayes on 50 minutes.

County had no answer to a Hibs side which increasingly grew in confidence, with Malky Mackay’s men seldom troubling the hosts’ rearguard.

Doyle-Hayes’ superb strike killed off their challenge 12 minutes from time, with the result keeping the Dingwall men in 10th position.

The Staggies returned to action for the first time in 10 days, having made it four matches undefeated with a late 1-1 draw against Livingston last time out.

Malky Mackay made three changes, with Keith Watson and Blair Spittal dropping out of the squad and Joseph Hungbo left on the bench. That prompted recalls for Jack Baldwin, Harry Paton and Dominic Samuel, with new addition Josh Sims among the substitutes.

County had an early penalty claim correctly dismissed on seven minutes Paton played an intricate through ball for Jordan White to run on to, with the forward earning a yellow card for going to ground under no contact from goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Hibs got into a threatening position two minutes later when Jake Vokins gave away possession to allow Chris Cadden to run in behind, with his cutback just behind the run of Kevin Nisbet.

White was presented with another opening on 16 minutes when he latched on to a ball by Jake Vokins, but from a wide angle he was unable to lift his effort over the towering presence of Macey.

County did well to limit Hibs’ openings in the early stages, with former Staggies loanee Ewan Henderson seeing a strike from the edge of the box deflected wide.

Chances were few and far between, with a neat flick by Sylvester Jasper releasing Nisbet in a promising position on 41 minutes, but the Scotland international unleashed a fresh air swipe at his attempted first-time effort.

It was a far from eventful opening 45 minutes however, with both sides’ attempts to build attacks broken up by a succession of cheap fouls in the middle of the park.

Hibs made a bright start to the second half though, and came close to a breakthrough on 49 minutes when Henderson forced his way into the box before unleashing a shot which was palmed behind by Ross Laidlaw.

The home side took the lead from the second of the resulting corners which followed though. The initial delivery was cleared to Josh Campbell, who teed up Doyle-Hayes to power a strike through a crowded penalty box, with Laidlaw unable to keep the effort out despite getting a strong hand to it.

County looked for a way back into the game, with Regan Charles-Cook breaking forward before teeing up Ross Callachan for a long-range shot which he dragged well wide of target.

Mackay looked to his bench for the first time shortly after the hour mark, with Hungbo brought on to replace Samuel.

The Staggies had Laidlaw to thank for keeping them in the game shortly afterwards though. On 66 minutes, Baldwin was dispossessed by Jasper who played in Henderson, with the goalkeeper standing tall to block his effort behind.

From the corner Henderson’s delivery was met by the head of Ryan Porteous, with the defender’s effort met by a strong save by Laidlaw.

Shaun Maloney’s men were not to be denied on 79 minutes however, as they put the game beyond the Staggies’ reach. Substitute Chris Mueller saw his free-kick from the left cut out at the front post, but only as far as Doyle-Hayes who took the ball on his chest before rifling a stunning strike beyond the reach of Laidlaw.

Josh Doig forced Laidlaw to make a smart save late on as Hibs pushed for a third, with the Staggies now aiming to get back to winning ways when they host St Johnstone next weekend.

HIBERNIAN (3-4-2-1) – Macey 6; Bashiri 6, Porteous 6, Stevenson 6; Cadden 6, Doyle-Hayes 8, Campbell 6 (McGregor 89), Doig 6; Jasper 7 (Mueller 70), Henderson 7 (Wright 76); Nisbet 5 (Scott 76). Subs not used – Dabrowski, Doidge, Melkersen, Blaney, MacIntyre.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3) – Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Vokins 6; Callachan 7, Tillson 6 (A Samuel 83), H Paton 6; D Samuel 5 (Hungbo 63), White 7, Charles-Cook 6. Subs not used – Maynard-Brewer, Sims, Ramsay, Drysdale, B Paton, Wright, MacKinnon.

Referee – Steven McLean

Attendance – 14, 149

Man of the match: Jake Doyle-Hayes