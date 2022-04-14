Malky Mackay pleased to have home comforts in Ross County’s European push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says the post-split fixtures give Ross County the ideal opportunity to make the most of home comforts.

The Staggies have been drawn to host Celtic in their next match on April 24, which is followed by an away game against Hearts and a home fixture against Motherwell.

County face a midweek trip to Rangers in their penultimate match of the campaign, before concluding their season at home to Dundee United on May 14.

After securing a top-six spot, County are now lodged in a three-way battle with Well and United to finish fourth – which guarantees a European place.

Should Hearts defeat Hibernian in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final, a fifth-placed finish would also be assured of European football.

That is a feat which County are now looking to achieve for the first time.

The Staggies have lost just one of their last 11 matches at Victoria Park, which makes Mackay all the happier to have three further home fixtures – including the final day of the campaign.

📆𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞 Here are the 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞 fixtures of our cinch Premiership campaign! Time to get right behind the boys in the split 🙌 pic.twitter.com/23Urg60fgS — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 11, 2022

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have three home games in the split and especially to have our last game of the season at home.

“I know it’s something that the club hasn’t had regularly and there may be a lot to play for in that game.

“Hopefully it’s one we can get a really good crowd for to end the campaign.”

Mackay says the opportunity to compete with the best sides in the country after the split is one his side should relish.

He added: “I think regardless of being home or away, to be playing what are the best teams in country again in the split is what we, the fans and our club want.

“We want to be competing at that top part of the table and to have Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Motherwell and Dundee United to come is mouth-watering.

“I think our fixtures with Rangers this season have been really exciting with six goals in every game.

“We ran Celtic very close here in December, and all of our games with Hearts have been enthralling to watch, so there’s much to look forward to.”

Staggies counting on strong backing from Dingwall faithful

County took around 500 supporters to Pittodrie for Saturday’s decisive 1-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Mackay hopes the Staggies fans will continue to rally behind his side in the coming weeks.

He added: “I think it’s a really exciting five weeks for our football club. It’s a run of five games where we want to take points and we want to now compete to see where we can go and end the season on a real high.

“I know our supporters will be buzzing for these games and they will, as they did on Saturday, come out in their numbers to back the players.

“That means a great deal to us all to have them behind us, especially in the final run-in.”