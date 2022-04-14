Malky Mackay pleased to have home comforts in Ross County’s European push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay pleased to have home comforts in Ross County’s European push

By Andy Skinner
April 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 14, 2022, 8:03 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay says the post-split fixtures give Ross County the ideal opportunity to make the most of home comforts.

The Staggies have been drawn to host Celtic in their next match on April 24, which is followed by an away game against Hearts and a home fixture against Motherwell.

County face a midweek trip to Rangers in their penultimate match of the campaign, before concluding their season at home to Dundee United on May 14.

After securing a top-six spot, County are now lodged in a three-way battle with Well and United to finish fourth – which guarantees a European place.

Should Hearts defeat Hibernian in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final, a fifth-placed finish would also be assured of European football.

That is a feat which County are now looking to achieve for the first time.

The Staggies have lost just one of their last 11 matches at Victoria Park, which makes Mackay all the happier to have three further home fixtures – including the final day of the campaign.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have three home games in the split and especially to have our last game of the season at home.

“I know it’s something that the club hasn’t had regularly and there may be a lot to play for in that game.

“Hopefully it’s one we can get a really good crowd for to end the campaign.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay says the opportunity to compete with the best sides in the country after the split is one his side should relish.

He added: “I think regardless of being home or away, to be playing what are the best teams in country again in the split is what we, the fans and our club want.

“We want to be competing at that top part of the table and to have Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Motherwell and Dundee United to come is mouth-watering.

“I think our fixtures with Rangers this season have been really exciting with six goals in every game.

“We ran Celtic very close here in December, and all of our games with Hearts have been enthralling to watch, so there’s much to look forward to.”

Staggies counting on strong backing from Dingwall faithful

County took around 500 supporters to Pittodrie for Saturday’s decisive 1-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Mackay hopes the Staggies fans will continue to rally behind his side in the coming weeks.

He added: “I think it’s a really exciting five weeks for our football club. It’s a run of five games where we want to take points and we want to now compete to see where we can go and end the season on a real high.

“I know our supporters will be buzzing for these games and they will, as they did on Saturday, come out in their numbers to back the players.

“That means a great deal to us all to have them behind us, especially in the final run-in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]