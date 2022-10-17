Ross County fan view: Lack of game time for marquee signing Yan Dhanda is surprising

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When the signing of a high quality pedigree player gets announced for a club like Ross County, there is genuine excitement about what they can bring to the pitch in Dingwall.

So when Yan Dhanda put pen to paper in the summer, there was a level of excitement at getting a player who had not only played 50 games in the English Championship, but had such a strong background by coming through the Liverpool academy.

However, it’s been far from plain sailing for Yan Dhanda since he took a plunge on his career and arrived in the Highlands.

The technically gifted midfielder has struggled to break into the starting XI, making just two starts.

Being limited to such little game time, which includes a further six appearances coming off the subs’ bench, hasn’t given Dhanda – arguably Mackay’s marquee signing – enough minutes to leave his stamp on this County side.

It really seems like this Ross County side are crying out for a creative midfield player like Dhanda.

Dhanda’s abilities clear to see

When he entered the fray against Dundee United, his ability was instantly clear to see as he sent several pin-point set pieces into the box to be attacked.

The general consensus from Staggies supporters as to why Dhanda hasn’t been given more opportunities is due to him being “lightweight”.

Yes, he’s not the biggest of players, but his technique and natural ability to retain the ball and create chances should far outweigh why his stature matters – his first bit of action off the bench against United was perfectly winning a challenged header.

Ross Callachan scored the only shot on target for County – a seriously impressive finish – but it just seems so obvious from a fan point of view that Dhanda can so easily be the player who unlocks defences for us.

He could turn the tide and kickstart our form at the top end of the pitch by finally unlocking our wingers’ form who have been isolated for large parts of this campaign.

Yan Dhanda might still be settling into the area and Scottish football, but you don’t sign players of his calibre to sit on the bench.