Malky Mackay reveals his dream to bring Scottish Cup glory to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay reveals his dream to bring Scottish Cup glory to Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is determined to etch fresh Scottish Cup memories into Ross County’s history books starting with Saturday’s fourth round tie at Hamilton Accies.

The Staggies, who are at the foot of the Premiership, go into the match as favourites against an Accies side which sits four points adrift at the bottom of the second-tier.

It marks the start of County’s attempt to return to Hampden Park for the first time since lifting the League Cup under Jim McIntyre in 2016.

Having been involved in showpiece matches during his playing and management career, Mackay knows the impact a cup run could have on his current side.

Mackay said: “When I see people who have a Scottish Cup winners’ medal, I really think that’s something great.

“Carl Tremarco, on our staff, has one from his Caley Thistle days. I was actually at the final where they beat Falkirk and Carl got sent off, but had a great night and a winners’ medal.

Ross County coach Carl Tremarco won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015.

“Cup finals are just something special.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get to the League Cup final with Cardiff City, albeit we lost on penalties to Liverpool, but they are incredible occasions. That one was quite something, walking out to 90,000 at Wembley.

“I’ve been involved in three play-off finals at the Millennium Stadium, as a player. To be involved in any of these one-off occasions is incredible.

“Any time I see things like that I’m jealous and going up the stairs here every day I look at the pictures of the Ross County team that won a cup at Hampden.

“I’m desperate for us to go as far as possible this year.”

Staggies boss has not fared well in Scottish Cup

Mackay’s appointment at Victoria Park 20 months ago brought him back to Scottish club football for the first time since he left Celtic as a player in 1998.

The Staggies boss revealed his own memories of the Scottish Cup have been far from flattering, adding: “I was around about the first team when Celtic beat Airdrie in the final and big Pierre van Hooidjonk scored the header.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“I wasn’t actually wearing a strip and then we had a couple of poor, fallow years as far as the cup was concerned.

“I do have great memories as a youngster of going to watch it. Being at Queen’s Park at the time, we were always able to manage to wangle a ticket.”

Mackay is not treating Saturday’s opponents lightly despite their lowly position in the Championship table, with the County boss eager to bring momentum back into their own league campaign.

Mackay, who has forward Alex Samuel back available for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury, added: “For years they’ve punched above their weight and regularly produced some really good young players.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.

“They are clearly down in a position they wouldn’t want to be in, but these things can easily change.

“I also know it is not the best of surfaces, in as much as I’d rather be playing on grass, so that plays a part.

“We’re away from home. They come out of their league situation and can just go for it. It’s a tough game for us.

“Coming off the back of a good point at Motherwell last week, if we can get a victory in the cup it springboards us into the following league game against Kilmarnock.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists he can't be critical of players despite Ross County's Scottish Cup…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Hamilton Accies 0-0 Ross County (Hamiton win 5-3 on pens) – The Verdict: Player…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh credits Marco Bielsa in his development following Ross County switch
Jordan White celebrates with Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone linked with a move for Ross County striker Jordan White
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay backs Jordy Hiwula to kick on after netting first Ross County league…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: The combative qualities Nohan Kenneh will look to bring to Ross County midfield
Joseph Hungbo, a former loanee at Ross County, has joined Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.
Former Ross County loan ace Joseph Hungbo lands short-term move from Watford to Huddersfield…

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Rugby: Orkney pipped by West of Scotland in close contest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented