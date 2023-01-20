Malky Mackay reveals his dream to bring Scottish Cup glory to Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is determined to etch fresh Scottish Cup memories into Ross County’s history books starting with Saturday’s fourth round tie at Hamilton Accies.

The Staggies, who are at the foot of the Premiership, go into the match as favourites against an Accies side which sits four points adrift at the bottom of the second-tier.

It marks the start of County’s attempt to return to Hampden Park for the first time since lifting the League Cup under Jim McIntyre in 2016.

Having been involved in showpiece matches during his playing and management career, Mackay knows the impact a cup run could have on his current side.

Mackay said: “When I see people who have a Scottish Cup winners’ medal, I really think that’s something great.

“Carl Tremarco, on our staff, has one from his Caley Thistle days. I was actually at the final where they beat Falkirk and Carl got sent off, but had a great night and a winners’ medal.

“Cup finals are just something special.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get to the League Cup final with Cardiff City, albeit we lost on penalties to Liverpool, but they are incredible occasions. That one was quite something, walking out to 90,000 at Wembley.

“I’ve been involved in three play-off finals at the Millennium Stadium, as a player. To be involved in any of these one-off occasions is incredible.

“Any time I see things like that I’m jealous and going up the stairs here every day I look at the pictures of the Ross County team that won a cup at Hampden.

“I’m desperate for us to go as far as possible this year.”

Staggies boss has not fared well in Scottish Cup

Mackay’s appointment at Victoria Park 20 months ago brought him back to Scottish club football for the first time since he left Celtic as a player in 1998.

The Staggies boss revealed his own memories of the Scottish Cup have been far from flattering, adding: “I was around about the first team when Celtic beat Airdrie in the final and big Pierre van Hooidjonk scored the header.

“I wasn’t actually wearing a strip and then we had a couple of poor, fallow years as far as the cup was concerned.

“I do have great memories as a youngster of going to watch it. Being at Queen’s Park at the time, we were always able to manage to wangle a ticket.”

Mackay is not treating Saturday’s opponents lightly despite their lowly position in the Championship table, with the County boss eager to bring momentum back into their own league campaign.

Mackay, who has forward Alex Samuel back available for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury, added: “For years they’ve punched above their weight and regularly produced some really good young players.

“They are clearly down in a position they wouldn’t want to be in, but these things can easily change.

“I also know it is not the best of surfaces, in as much as I’d rather be playing on grass, so that plays a part.

“We’re away from home. They come out of their league situation and can just go for it. It’s a tough game for us.

“Coming off the back of a good point at Motherwell last week, if we can get a victory in the cup it springboards us into the following league game against Kilmarnock.”