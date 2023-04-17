Malky Mackay reveals complications from broken nose forced Alex Iacovitti to miss Ross County’s game against Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County hope to have Alex Iacovitti back for Saturday’s trip to Hearts following complications which followed a broken nose.

Defender Iacovitti suffered the blow during the 2-0 win against St Johnstone earlier this month.

It required Iacovitti to be treated for large periods of the second half at McDiarmid Park in order to stem the bleeding.

In the days which followed the trip to Perth, Iacovitti required hospital treatment before continuing his recovery at home, which forced him to sit out Friday’s visit of Aberdeen.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay bemoaned his side’s misfortune, with midfielder David Cancola and forward Jordy Hiwula also sidelined.

It meant teenagers Zach Macphee and Jamie Williamson were once again among the Staggies’ substitutes in the 1-0 defeat to the Dons.

Mackay hopes Iacovitti can be nursed back to fitness in time for the bottom-placed Staggies’ vital trip to Tynecastle this weekend.

The Staggies boss said: “He’s had a terrible time. The nose issue from last week, with the bleeding, was the problem.

“That’s been an issue all week.

“We’ll be hoping to get him back for next week, but he’s had a terrible week unfortunately.

“He was initially in hospital and has been in bed all week.

“There have been complications and it has been really freakish.

“David Cancola and Jordy Hiwula took ill and Jordy has had a death in his family as well – it has been difficult.”

Dhanda back in frame following foot injury

County were boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda against Aberdeen, with the Englishman playing the entirety of the second half against Barry Robson’s side.

Dhanda had missed County’s previous three matches due to a hairline fracture in his foot.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Staggies from Swansea City last summer, has been among the Dingwall side’s top performers since the turn of the year.

There was also a long-awaited return to the bench for left-back Ben Purrington, who has been sidelined since October following an ankle fracture.

Forward Alex Samuel is also closing in on a return to the fold.

Although Mackay says Dhanda would ideally have come back into contention another week down the line, the County boss was pleased he came through his return to action unscathed.

Mackay added: “It is good to have him back because it was unfortunate – he was in a terrific vein of form before he had his foot issue. It was a real blow.

“It probably should have been another week until we brought him back, but he wanted to be involved.

“We’re being tested a lot at the moment in terms of size of squad – you saw what the bench looked like on Friday.”