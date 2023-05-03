Analysis: Can Ross County make it a lucky 13? A rundown of how bottom-placed sides have fared after Premiership split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: Can Ross County make it a lucky 13? A rundown of how bottom-placed sides have fared after Premiership split

The Staggies are four points adrift at the foot of the table, ahead of their first post-split fixture at home to Livingston.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County begin their efforts to clinch a great escape when they host Livingston in their first post-split fixture on Saturday.

The Staggies are rock bottom of the Premiership, with four points separating them from both Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Malky Mackay’s men are eagerly looking to restore confidence, after they suffered a chastening 6-1 loss to Hearts in their last outing.

The Dingwall men have five games remaining, as they aim to prolong their four-year stay in the top flight.

Being pitched against their bottom of the table rivals adds to the pressure to pick up points, knowing they can ill afford to lose any further ground.

It is equally an opportunity for them as it gives them the chance to disadvantage the teams they are competing with for Premiership survival.

Josh Sims in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

It is 22 years since the split first took place, in what was then a newly-expanded 12-team division in the millennium season.

Of all the teams who have gone into the split in bottom place since then, the 11 point haul claimed by St Mirren has still been unmatched.

That was still not enough to keep the Buddies up as Dundee United won their final four games to clinch survival.

If the Staggies are to succeed in their relegation battle, they will have to reverse a recent trend. The last 12 teams who have been bottom approaching the split have all suffered demotion.

Livingston and Falkirk have shown path to survival

County do have places to look for inspiration in their efforts to claw back the deficit however.

In 2005, Livingston found approached the split bottom of the table on goal difference under the management of Richard Gough.

Richard Gough kept Livingston safe in 2005. Image: PA

A return of eight points from five matches proved enough for Livi to finish 10th, with Dundee eventually going down on a dramatic final day of action in which the two sides – along with Dunfermline and Dundee United – could all have been relegated.

More final day thrills came about four years later, when Caley Thistle hosted Falkirk in a relegation shoot-out.

Inverness needed just a point to survive, however Michael Higdon’s second half winner sent them down at the Bairns’ expense.

It was an excellent turnaround by a Falkirk side – managed by future Inverness and County boss John Hughes – who had trailed Caley Jags by four points going into the split. Notably, that is the same margin by which the Staggies presently find themselves adrift.

Falkirk clinched top-flight survival at Caley Thistle’s expense in 2009, thanks to Michael Higdon’s winner. Image: SNS

Play-offs have added a further hurdle

The introduction of the relegation play-off for the 11th placed side in 2014 added another layer of danger for Premiership sides.

Aside from the aforementioned Livi and Falkirk sides, only once has a side approaching the split in bottom spot avoided that placing come the end of the season.

In the case of Partick Thistle in 2018, the Jags were able to overhaul a one-point deficit behind County – which ended the Staggies’ then six-year Premiership stay.

That was to come as no solace to Thistle however, as the Glasgow outfit went on to suffer play-off defeat to Livingston to join the Dingwall men in the second-tier.

Having finished in the top half last season, County were spared the drama of any late survival drama at the business end of the season.

They had to dig deep under the management of Hughes two years ago when they required a return of 10 points – including three straight wins to finish – in order to achieve 10th spot.

John Hughes during his spell  in charge of Ross County. Image: SNS

A similar haul this time around would give the Staggies a fighting chance, however unlike that season it is they who have the task of clawing back ground.

How have the teams who have been bottom going into the split fared?

A table showing the outcome of each season since the Scottish Premiership split was introduced in 2001.  Statistics supplied by DC Thomson.

