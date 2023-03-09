‘Great to see someone backing themselves’ – Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down loan move to fight for Ross County place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has revealed Alex Samuel turned down the option of a loan move in order to fight for his place in Ross County’s side.

Forward Samuel spent nearly a year on the sidelines, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in training last February.

After making the switch from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021, Samuel only made three starts and three substitute appearances for the Staggies prior to the injury.

Following his lengthy rehabilitation process, Samuel is now back to full fitness and has been brought on as a substitute in five matches since the turn of the year.

Despite Mackay bringing in strikers Eamonn Brophy, Simon Murray and Josh Stones during the January window, the County boss says Welsman Samuel was eager to stay and force his way into contention.

Mackay said: “We had a chat, and we talked about whether it was best he go out and get some football at a point.

“His preference was to say he would like to stay in and help us in this situation. He has done that, and he has tried to make a difference in every game he has been on.

“It’s great to see someone backing themselves like that, and having a strength of character.

“The boy has got that – and I want people like that.

“I want as many of them that have got real faith in themselves and a strength of character to say: ‘I’m your man – play me.’

“The more of them we’ve got, that will do me fine.”

Samuel has used dark period to his benefit

Mackay has regularly expressed sympathy for Samuel, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury during his own playing career.

The Staggies boss says the 27-year-old made the most of his lengthy spell on the sidelines in order to prepare for the return to action.

Mackay added: “I think he has been surprised, in terms of the amount of football I have given him.

“It all stems from training. He worked so hard on so many aspects of his fitness when he was out with his knee injury.

“It’s a long time, nine months. Mentally, you are in a dark place at times, and I think the strength of character of the boy and his family, and our people around the club have helped that.

“Alex has had time to reflect, and look at where he needed to improve as well.

“He has come straight back into it, hit the ground running and been super enthusiastic and aggressive in training.

“He has shown a desperate desire to want to make a difference.”

County showing right signs in survival battle

County remain 10th in the Premiership, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.

After recording an emphatic 4-0 win over Dundee United, the Staggies were dealt a blow by Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

County will resume their survival battle a week on Saturday, when they make the trip to Livingston.

Mackay insists he is seeing the right signs from his team, with 10 matches remaining this term.

He added: “We are clearly down there in that area at the moment, but am I looking at a team that’s heads are down and they’re looking as if they have chucked it? Absolutely not.

“I’m looking at a team that’s full of conviction, and are making us a tough team to play against.”