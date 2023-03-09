‘Great to see someone backing themselves’ – Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down loan move to fight for Ross County place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘Great to see someone backing themselves’ – Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down loan move to fight for Ross County place

By Andy Skinner
March 9, 2023, 10:30 pm
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has revealed Alex Samuel turned down the option of a loan move in order to fight for his place in Ross County’s side.

Forward Samuel spent nearly a year on the sidelines, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in training last February.

After making the switch from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021, Samuel only made three starts and three substitute appearances for the Staggies prior to the injury.

Following his lengthy rehabilitation process, Samuel is now back to full fitness and has been brought on as a substitute in five matches since the turn of the year.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.

Despite Mackay bringing in strikers Eamonn Brophy, Simon Murray and Josh Stones during the January window, the County boss says Welsman Samuel was eager to stay and force his way into contention.

Mackay said: “We had a chat, and we talked about whether it was best he go out and get some football at a point.

“His preference was to say he would like to stay in and help us in this situation. He has done that, and he has tried to make a difference in every game he has been on.

“It’s great to see someone backing themselves like that, and having a strength of character.

“The boy has got that – and I want people like that.

“I want as many of them that have got real faith in themselves and a strength of character to say: ‘I’m your man – play me.’

“The more of them we’ve got, that will do me fine.”

Samuel has used dark period to his benefit

Mackay has regularly expressed sympathy for Samuel, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury during his own playing career.

The Staggies boss says the 27-year-old made the most of his lengthy spell on the sidelines in order to prepare for the return to action.

Mackay added: “I think he has been surprised, in terms of the amount of football I have given him.

“It all stems from training. He worked so hard on so many aspects of his fitness when he was out with his knee injury.

Alex Samuel nods wide for Ross County.

“It’s a long time, nine months. Mentally, you are in a dark place at times, and I think the strength of character of the boy and his family, and our people around the club have helped that.

“Alex has had time to reflect, and look at where he needed to improve as well.

“He has come straight back into it, hit the ground running and been super enthusiastic and aggressive in training.

“He has shown a desperate desire to want to make a difference.”

County showing right signs in survival battle

County remain 10th in the Premiership, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.

After recording an emphatic 4-0 win over Dundee United, the Staggies were dealt a blow by Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

County will resume their survival battle a week on Saturday, when they make the trip to Livingston.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Mackay insists he is seeing the right signs from his team, with 10 matches remaining this term.

He added: “We are clearly down there in that area at the moment, but am I looking at a team that’s heads are down and they’re looking as if they have chucked it? Absolutely not.

“I’m looking at a team that’s full of conviction, and are making us a tough team to play against.”

Tags

6

