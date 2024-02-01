Ross County sign Michee Efete on deal until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign Michee Efete on deal until end of season

Efete joins the Staggies on a free transfer after leaving English League Two side Grimsby Town.

By Andy Skinner
Michee Efete. Image: Shutterstock.
Michee Efete. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County have signed English right-back Michee Efete on a deal until the end of the season.

Efete was a free agent, having terminated his contract with English League Two outfit Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Although born in London, Efete has represented Congo at under-20 level due to his Congolese parents.

The 26-year-old began his career with Crystal Palace before joining Norwich City, during which time he spent a spell on loan with Icelandic outfit Breidablik.

Efete went on to have spells with non-league clubs Torquay United, Maidstone United, Bath City, Billericay Town and Wealdstone, before joining Grimsby in 2021.

He helped Grimsby achieve promotion to League Two in his first season, going on to make 98 appearances and netting six goals.

Efete was also part of Grimsby’s side which reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, with victories over Luton Town and Southampton before they fell to a 5-0 loss to Brighton in the last-eight.

Michee Efete in action for Grimsby Town. Image: Shutterstock.

Efete becomes County’s seventh addition of the transfer window, and their first permanent signing following the loan captures of George Wickens, Brandon Khela, Eli King, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina.

He will bolster Derek Adams’ defensive options ahead of the Premiership visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Staggies are also working on a deal which would see striker Matthew Wright move on loan to Brechin City.

