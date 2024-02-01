Ross County sign Michee Efete on deal until end of season

Ross County have signed English right-back Michee Efete on a deal until the end of the season.

Efete was a free agent, having terminated his contract with English League Two outfit Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Although born in London, Efete has represented Congo at under-20 level due to his Congolese parents.

The 26-year-old began his career with Crystal Palace before joining Norwich City, during which time he spent a spell on loan with Icelandic outfit Breidablik.

Efete went on to have spells with non-league clubs Torquay United, Maidstone United, Bath City, Billericay Town and Wealdstone, before joining Grimsby in 2021.

He helped Grimsby achieve promotion to League Two in his first season, going on to make 98 appearances and netting six goals.

Efete was also part of Grimsby’s side which reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, with victories over Luton Town and Southampton before they fell to a 5-0 loss to Brighton in the last-eight.

Efete becomes County’s seventh addition of the transfer window, and their first permanent signing following the loan captures of George Wickens, Brandon Khela, Eli King, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina.

He will bolster Derek Adams’ defensive options ahead of the Premiership visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Staggies are also working on a deal which would see striker Matthew Wright move on loan to Brechin City.