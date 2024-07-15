Fraserburgh fishing firm plans takeover of Union Street offices after £525,000 auction sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh fishing firm plans takeover of Union Street offices after £525,000 auction sale

Challenge Fishing Company bosses have lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to make some changes to Holburn House.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Holburn House on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Holburn House is located at the heart of Aberdeen city centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A Fraserburgh fishing firm is plotting a move into a prominent office block in Aberdeen city centre.

Challenge Fishing Company bosses have lodged plans to make Holburn House on 475-485 Union Street their new home in the Granite City.

The proposals include steam-cleaning the grubby granite facade to restore its sparkle.

The building, near the junction with Holburn Street and Alford Place, has been empty for some time.

It sold at auction back in February for a whopping £525,000.

It had previously been put on the market for let by firm FG Burnett, but went under the hammer after it received no interest.

One of the open plan offices inside Holburn House in Aberdeen. Image: FG Burnett

There is a retail unit on the ground floor, while the upper three floors are open-plan office spaces.

Letting papers say the building has been recently refurbished, and is ready for new tenants or owners.

The rear of Holburn House. Image: Acuitus

What changes could be made to Holburn House?

The marine fishing company now wants to spruce up the building and alter its external cladding and doors to make it their own.

Existing silver cladding at Holburn House would be painted grey, while the cladding in between would be replaced.

Jacoba Niepoort added artwork to Holburn House as part of the 2022 Nuart street art festival. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Planning documents reveal that the Holburn House sign would be removed to allow the surrounding stonework to be steam cleaned.

Business chiefs also want to add glass balustrades and fencing around the site.

The retail unit at Holburn House is currently lying empty. Image: Google Street View

But all 39 parking spaces on the site will be retained for future use by staff.

Holburn House staff could bring boost to businesses

Holburn House sits just metres away from the recently revamped iconic Capitol building.

The former theatre, cinema and nightclub underwent a £35 million transformation into a flexible working space.

It officially reopened as offices back in 2016.

The Capitol and Silver Fin Building, where the new Shell HQ can be found. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Silver Fin office building is also nearby.

Energy giant Shell famously moved its workforce from Tullos to the city centre location two years ago.

The move brought a welcome boost to local businesses, as up to 1,000 of its staff members looked for a tasty lunchtime treat.

It is hoped employees at the Broch-based fishing firm will add to this success.

You can view the Holburn House transformation plans here.

