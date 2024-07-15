Fraserburgh fishing firm plans takeover of Union Street offices after £525,000 auction sale

A Fraserburgh fishing firm is plotting a move into a prominent office block in Aberdeen city centre.

Challenge Fishing Company bosses have lodged plans to make Holburn House on 475-485 Union Street their new home in the Granite City.

The proposals include steam-cleaning the grubby granite facade to restore its sparkle.

The building, near the junction with Holburn Street and Alford Place, has been empty for some time.

It sold at auction back in February for a whopping £525,000.

It had previously been put on the market for let by firm FG Burnett, but went under the hammer after it received no interest.

There is a retail unit on the ground floor, while the upper three floors are open-plan office spaces.

Letting papers say the building has been recently refurbished, and is ready for new tenants or owners.

What changes could be made to Holburn House?

The marine fishing company now wants to spruce up the building and alter its external cladding and doors to make it their own.

Existing silver cladding at Holburn House would be painted grey, while the cladding in between would be replaced.

Planning documents reveal that the Holburn House sign would be removed to allow the surrounding stonework to be steam cleaned.

Business chiefs also want to add glass balustrades and fencing around the site.

But all 39 parking spaces on the site will be retained for future use by staff.

Holburn House staff could bring boost to businesses

Holburn House sits just metres away from the recently revamped iconic Capitol building.

The former theatre, cinema and nightclub underwent a £35 million transformation into a flexible working space.

It officially reopened as offices back in 2016.

The Silver Fin office building is also nearby.

Energy giant Shell famously moved its workforce from Tullos to the city centre location two years ago.

The move brought a welcome boost to local businesses, as up to 1,000 of its staff members looked for a tasty lunchtime treat.

It is hoped employees at the Broch-based fishing firm will add to this success.

You can view the Holburn House transformation plans here.

