Pavement parking in Aberdeen: How many fines were dished out in the first month, and where?

Aberdeen city wardens have been clamping down on pavement parking since July, but how did the first month go and where were most people caught out?

Councils were given the green light to take action on rulebreaking drivers last December.

As well as fining people for parking on pavements, anyone caught double parked or blocking a dropped kerb will also risk being hit with a fine.

However, Aberdeen City Council did not enforce the ban straight-away — with officers saying assessing the city’s pavements and roads, as well as finding a contractor, had taken longer than expected.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council began enforcing the new rules on December 11 last year, but have only issued warning notices to drivers since.

But since July 1, diligent traffic wardens roaming the Granite City have been on the lookout for tyres on pavements.

We wanted to find out how the first month of enforcement went, and where exactly drivers were being caught out for their prohibited parking.

And now, we can reveal in just four weeks more than 360 drivers have been hit with a £100 fine.

How many fines have been dished out — and how much are they worth?

Between July 1 and August 2, 369 penalty charge notices were handed out to drivers caught breaking the new rules across Aberdeen.

This equates to £36,900 in fines in just one month.

If everyone paid within 14 days, and thus the reduced rate of £50, the fines would still be £18,450.

Breaking this down even further, 340 fines, which is 92% of these fines were given to people caught parked on pavements.

That means £340,000 worth of the fines were generated from pavement parking alone.

Only 19, or 5% of PCNs, were given to people caught parking across a dropped kerb.

Menawhile, only 2% of fines were dished out for double parking.

Where were most people caught parking on a pavement?

Rulebreakers have been caught across the city, and the results were surprisingly quite spread out.

There are 12 streets Aberdeen City Council has declared exempt from the pavement parking ban.

South Esplanade West had the highest number of fines with 24 being sent out over the 33 days.

This was closely followed by Crombie Road and Union Grove, where 20 fines were dished out on each street.

Meanwhile, 18 fines were handed out to drivers caught pavement parking on Colville Place and 17 on Gordon Street.

And now you can take a look through our chart to see just how many have been handed out in your area:

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for a comment.

