Pavement parking in Aberdeen: How many fines were dished out in the first month, and where?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pavement parking in Aberdeen: How many fines were dished out in the first month, and where?

Use our searchable chart to find out how many fines were dished out in your area.

Where in Aberdeen has had the most pavement parking fines in the first month of the new rules being enforced? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Where in Aberdeen has had the most pavement parking fines in the first month of the new rules being enforced? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Aberdeen city wardens have been clamping down on pavement parking since July, but how did the first month go and where were most people caught out?

Councils were given the green light to take action on rulebreaking drivers last December.

As well as fining people for parking on pavements, anyone caught double parked or blocking a dropped kerb will also risk being hit with a fine.

However, Aberdeen City Council did not enforce the ban straight-away — with officers saying assessing the city’s pavements and roads, as well as finding a contractor, had taken longer than expected.

Jackson Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council began enforcing the new rules on December 11 last year, but have only issued warning notices to drivers since.

But since July 1, diligent traffic wardens roaming the Granite City have been on the lookout for tyres on pavements.

Pavement parking illegal poster.
Pavement parking is now illegal across Scotland, although there are some exemptions. Image: Scottish Government.

We wanted to find out how the first month of enforcement went, and where exactly drivers were being caught out for their prohibited parking.

And now, we can reveal in just four weeks more than 360 drivers have been hit with a £100 fine.

How many fines have been dished out — and how much are they worth?

Between July 1 and August 2, 369 penalty charge notices were handed out to drivers caught breaking the new rules across Aberdeen.

This equates to £36,900 in fines in just one month.

If everyone paid within 14 days, and thus the reduced rate of £50, the fines would still be £18,450.

Breaking this down even further, 340 fines, which is 92% of these fines were given to people caught parked on pavements.

That means £340,000 worth of the fines were generated from pavement parking alone.

South Esplanade West. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Only 19, or 5% of PCNs, were given to people caught parking across a dropped kerb.

Menawhile, only 2% of fines were dished out for double parking.

Where were most people caught parking on a pavement?

Rulebreakers have been caught across the city, and the results were surprisingly quite spread out.

There are 12 streets Aberdeen City Council has declared exempt from the pavement parking ban.

South Esplanade West had the highest number of fines with 24 being sent out over the 33 days.

What do you think about the pavement parking ban? Let us know in our comments section below

This was closely followed by Crombie Road and Union Grove, where 20 fines were dished out on each street.

Union Grove had the joint-second-highest number of pavement parkers caught out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, 18 fines were handed out to drivers caught pavement parking on Colville Place and 17 on Gordon Street.

Colville Place had the third-highest number of fines. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And now you can take a look through our chart to see just how many have been handed out in your area:

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for a comment.

Read more about pavement parking in Aberdeen:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment
These Carden Place office could be turned into new flats. Image: Google Maps/Clarke Cooper
Carden Place office could become 13 Aberdeen flats, Union Street pool hall and Cults…
Aberdeen City Council senior officials Gale Beattie, David Dunne, Angela Scott and Steve Roud with Marischal College in the background. Image: DC Thomson
Is Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott and other bosses going into Marischal…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Laughing Aberdeen yob flooded flats 'to make slip 'n' slide'
Aberdeen City Council has been urged to process change of address council tax bills quicker and Aberdeen Conservative leader Richard Brooks wants them to do better. Picture: DCT
Opposition leader urges council to 'do better' in sparing Aberdeen families from debt
Andrew Reid admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told security guard he'd set his dog on him after cycling through Union…
georgian country house in aberdeenshire
18th-century country house near Ballater with its own tennis court hits the market for…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
The man who introduced himself as Duncan Macdonald before carrying out the botch job at the Inverurie home. Image: Submitted.
‘Broke’ Aberdeenshire families claim cowboy roofers scammed them out of thousands of pounds
Riley Chapman was saved from suffocating by SCAA. Image: SCAA
Fyvie mum recalls heroic air ambulance medics saving Riley, 8, from choking to death…

Conversation