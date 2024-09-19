Don Cowie backs Akil Wright to make further strides at Ross County

Don Cowie believes Ross County have still to see the best of defender Akil Wright following a promising start to his Dingwall career.

Englishman Wright has drawn plaudits for a stellar performance in County’s 2-0 victory over Dundee on Saturday.

Wright netted the opening goal, before helping the Staggies record a clean sheet which helped them to their first Premiership win of the season.

Staggies boss Cowie made the acquisition of Wright one of his main priorities of the summer.

His arrival came after County skipper Jack Baldwin departed to join Northampton Town.

Wright began his career as a youth player with Sheffield United, before dropping to the Northern Premier League with Ilkeston Town.

After winning a move to Fleetwood Town, where he did not make the breakthrough, Wright has once again worked his way back up the leagues in spells at Wrexham, York City and Stockport.

Having helped Stockport to win the League Two title last term, Wright opted to make the switch to the Highlands on a three-year deal.

Cowie believes the 28-year-old is on an upward trajectory in his career and hopes the Dingwall outfit can reap the benefits.

Wright identified by Cowie at tail end of last season

He said: “Akil has had to adapt to the way we play, and to Scottish football.

“We were really keen to get him to the club.

“He was one that we identified right at the end of last season.

“We had to be really patient to get him to the club. He was part of a really successful team at Stockport over the last couple of years, but after getting promoted they felt they were going to recruit even more and his chances might have been a bit more limited.

“He’s someone that can really flourish in this league.

“He is mobile, strong and comfortable on the ball. Especially in the last two games he has really grown, and looks confident.

“It’s about him maintaining that, and trying to improve even more.

“I think there’s more to come from him. I’m delighted with the way he has performed in the last two games.”

Staggies finding consistency in rearguard

Wright has already become a mainstay of Cowie’s backline, having started all but one of their 10 competitive fixtures so far this season.

County have already suffered disruption to their defence this season, with Ricki Lamie and Will Nightingale having been sidelined in recent weeks.

Cowie believes Wright has benefitted from the addition of fellow defender Kacper Lopata, who joined on loan from Barnsley late in the transfer window.

He added: “We always felt, in terms of playing in a back three which we have done the majority of the time, Akil is suited perfectly to playing on that right side.

“I think we have seen that over the last couple of games.

“Kacper beside him has been that real organiser, which has allowed Akil to maybe release himself a bit more and feel more confident within the game.

“It has been a bit disruptive up until that point, with Ricki Lamie being injured and Will Nightingale getting injured.

“I think you can see the difference when you’ve got that settled defence.”