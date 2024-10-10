Ross County Fans’ Panel: The September assessment

Ross County sit seventh in the Premiership table as they enter the latest international break.

After starting the season with two points from their opening four games, Don Cowie’s men posted an undefeated September haul which has kept them away from the foot of the table.

The Staggies began the month by recording their first league win of the season, with a 2-0 triumph over Dundee.

County went on to experience the highs and lows of late drama in the two games that followed. Trailing 3-1 in the latter stages at home to St Johnstone, goals from Alex Samuel and a 96th-minute goal from Akil Wright secured a point.

The Staggies looked on course for a memorable victory against Hearts at Tynecastle the following week following Ronan Hale’s stunning strike, but had to settle for a point after Lawrence Shankland equalised deep into stoppage-time.

Although October is already under way, following Sunday’s narrow 2-1 loss to Celtic, we bring back the Ross County fans’ panel to look over the previous month.

County supporter liaison officer Shaun Campbell, who runs the Ross County Official Supporters Club, along with Ramsay Banks of Staggies View, take a look back at the team’s performance in September.

The Staggies ended September undefeated, picking up five points from a possible nine against Dundee, St Johnstone and Hearts. Are you content with that haul, or should it have been more?

Shaun Campbell (SLO – Ross County Official Supporters Club): I am definitely content with the points haul in September, picking up five points against some decent teams.

You could argue there were two points lost away to Hearts with the very late goal, but with the late show against St Johnstone to save a point I think it’s fair to say it’s not a bad points return. Sitting seventh in the table shows that.

RB (Staggies View): I think County can be really proud of their performances over September.

We definitely could have had more points by now. The Staggies are now the team with the most draws in the league because of ridiculous set-piece concessions and last minute equalisers among other things.

I’m willing to look past those for now though, in open play we look like a team that is tough to score past – a far cry from the recent 6-0 thumping against Rangers that had me seriously worried for the season ahead.

If goals keep going in against us in important times of matches, it will be all the more frustrating, just because this team looks like being much better than the past two seasons of only staying up via the play-offs.

Getting more wins on the board after the international break would be brilliant, and considering how tight the league table is in the middle, might just spark a top six battle.

What aspects have pleased you the most about the team, and is there anything still concerning you?

SC: Going into September there were some question marks around the defence and the goals we had conceded in August, especially against Rangers.

But we have a back five that looks settled and willing to work as a unit and that has been coming through in the last few games, especially in that performance against Hearts in Edinburgh.

With the successful work on the backline I feel we now look to kick on and focus on creating a bit more going forward.

Hopefully we can see some more goals scored in the opposition net, especially away from home as we haven’t won a game on the road in the league in 13 months now.

RB: I think the fact that the creative burden is so evenly spread across the team is very impressive.

Don’t get me wrong, watching Yan Dhanda in a County shirt was an absolute privilege, but sometimes we’d just give it to him and hope for the best.

We now have the likes of Josh Nisbet, Aidan Denholm and Noah Chilvers who are all very capable of making something happen from the middle of the park. With such a lethal player in Ronan Hale leading the line, it’s exciting to know in most games he’ll be given the chance to find the back of the net.

The concern is obviously seeing out games. Last minute goals against us have come against tough opposition to be fair, but that sinking feeling never gets easier.

Having Scott Allardice back on the bench to help us in the closing minutes will be nice.

October got under way with a narrow 2-1 defeat against Celtic. A crucial trip to St Johnstone awaits after the international break, before back-to-back home games against Kilmarnock and Hibernian. What would you say is a realistic October points haul to aim for?

SC: I think we can be very proud with the performance against Celtic and hopefully we can take that into the run of games in October against some ‘struggling’ sides.

We have to fancy facing any teams at home, and Don’s record in Dingwall since taking over is nothing but phenomenal. There are still massive question marks away from home as mentioned earlier, but I feel that hoodoo could be lifted away in Perth.

I think out of the next three games we can realistically look at getting anything from seven to nine points, and look to have a real push towards the top-six places going into November.

RB: While an away trip to St. Johnstone looks the more favourable of the three games on paper, an impressive home record is what has got Cowie’s County the most points so far.

Saints are my current favourite for relegation to be honest, but there’s always a risk of the dreaded new manager bounce under Simo Valakari.

Kilmarnock and Hibs are both misfiring slightly compared to what I’d expect but they’re still only a matter of one or two points behind County.

It’s a division where anyone can beat anyone and we need to take this month as an opportunity to kick on.