Ross County captain Connor Randall says Staggies will ‘come back stronger’ after Dundee United loss

Connor Randall insists Ross County will aim to bounce back stronger from the international break as their wait for an away league win reached 23 games.

Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership defeat at fourth-placed Dundee United didn’t look on the cards for much of the afternoon at Tannadice.

However, second half goals from Luca Stephenson and Sam Dalby gave the Tangerines a spring in their step and academy graduate Owen Stirton headed home a third goal deep in stoppage-time.

The loss followed a decent previous week for ninth-placed County, whose 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock was added to with goalless draws against Hibs and St Mirren.

County, whose next game is at home to fifth-placed Motherwell on November 23, are still within striking distance of the top half and four points ahead of basement toilers Hibs.

The Staggies have not won a league game away from Dingwall since winning 1-0 at Killie in September 2023, a statistic boss Don Cowie and his players are well aware of.

They were seconds away from beating Hearts in Edinburgh before Lawrence Shankland levelled in September and also had scoring chances in 0-0 draws at Motherwell and Paisley this season.

Painful losses against Rangers (6-0) and St Johnstone (3-0), as well as this final half hour on Tayside, have added to the frustration.

Game plan was working – Randall

Skipper Randall said: “It is very disappointing.

“We played quite well in the first half. We tried to kick on at half-time, but we didn’t, and it was a bad result for us.

“We put a lot into the first half and were following the game-plan which was working well.

“For it to be so different in the second half – and I think that has happened on a few occasions for us – it is something that we have to deal with differently and change that.

“We also need to create more as a team, and we need to take our chances when they come.

“The difference between the first half and second half is the most disappointing thing.”

‘We can’t feel sorry for ourselves’

And the defender turned midfielder stressed the squad must take the pain from the weekend on the chin and respond on their return to action.

He said: “Hopefully we will come back stronger.

“We had a good week last week and we were looking to finish it off before the international break, but obviously we haven’t done that. That’s on us.

“So as a group we need to get together again, look to improve and come back stronger.

“We can’t put our heads down and feel sorry for ourselves. You have to get back in and prepare for the next game.

“Obviously it is the international break now, so we have time to regroup and go again – hopefully come out flying against Motherwell.”

‘Away form is letting us down’

When asked if he could suggest why they have not found a winning formula on their travels for so long, Randall added: “No, I think if we knew exactly why it was, it wouldn’t happen.

“It is one of those things that something can be made out of.

“We don’t want it to keep happening.

“We are doing everything we can to change that.

“The home form we have had since the manager came in has been good.

“If we can start picking up points away from home we will be in a good place, but the away form is what is letting us down the most.”