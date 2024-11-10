Ross County captain Connor Randall says Staggies will ‘come back stronger’ after Dundee United loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County captain Connor Randall says Staggies will ‘come back stronger’ after Dundee United loss

The Dingwall side return to action on November 23 at home to Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell.

By Paul Chalk
PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Ross County's Connor Randall during a William Hill Premiership match St Mirren and Ross County at the SMiSA Stadium, on November 02, 2024, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Connor Randall insists Ross County will aim to bounce back stronger from the international break as their wait for an away league win reached 23 games.

Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership defeat at fourth-placed Dundee United didn’t look on the cards for much of the afternoon at Tannadice.

However, second half goals from Luca Stephenson and Sam Dalby gave the Tangerines a spring in their step and academy graduate Owen Stirton headed home a third goal deep in stoppage-time.

The loss followed a decent previous week for ninth-placed County, whose 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock was added to with goalless draws against Hibs and St Mirren.

County, whose next game is at home to fifth-placed Motherwell on November 23, are still within striking distance of the top half and four points ahead of basement toilers Hibs. 

The Staggies have not won a league game away from Dingwall since winning 1-0 at Killie in September 2023, a statistic boss Don Cowie and his players are well aware of.

They were seconds away from beating Hearts in Edinburgh before Lawrence Shankland levelled in September and also had scoring chances in 0-0 draws at Motherwell and Paisley this season.

Painful losses against Rangers (6-0) and St Johnstone (3-0), as well as this final half hour on Tayside, have added to the frustration.

Ross County midfielder Connor Randall shoots over the top against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Game plan was working – Randall

Skipper Randall said: “It is very disappointing.

“We played quite well in the first half. We tried to kick on at half-time, but we didn’t, and it was a bad result for us.

“We put a lot into the first half and were following the game-plan which was working well.

“For it to be so different in the second half – and I think that has happened on a few occasions for us – it is something that we have to deal with differently and change that.

“We also need to create more as a team, and we need to take our chances when they come.

“The difference between the first half and second half is the most disappointing thing.”

‘We can’t feel sorry for ourselves’

And the defender turned midfielder stressed the squad must take the pain from the weekend on the chin and respond on their return to action.

He said: “Hopefully we will come back stronger.

“We had a good week last week and we were looking to finish it off before the international break, but obviously we haven’t done that. That’s on us.

“So as a group we need to get together again, look to improve and come back stronger.

“We can’t put our heads down and feel sorry for ourselves. You have to get back in and prepare for the next game.

“Obviously it is the international break now, so we have time to regroup and go again – hopefully come out flying against Motherwell.”

It was a tough defeat for Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

‘Away form is letting us down’

When asked if he could suggest why they have not found a winning formula on their travels for so long, Randall added: “No, I think if we knew exactly why it was, it wouldn’t happen.

“It is one of those things that something can be made out of.

“We don’t want it to keep happening.

“We are doing everything we can to change that.

“The home form we have had since the manager came in has been good.

“If we can start picking up points away from home we will be in a good place, but the away form is what is letting us down the most.”

