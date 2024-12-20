Ross County’s vocal centre-half Kacper Lopata relishing ‘a brutal game’ against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s vocal centre-half Kacper Lopata relishing ‘a brutal game’ against St Mirren

The on-loan Barnsley centre-half is making a big impression in the Highlands as he targets a return to winning ways.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's on-loan defender from Barnsley, Kacper Lopata, is pictured during a recent warm-up session, leading from the front.
Defender Kacper Lopata isn’t afraid to roar instructions to his Ross County team-mates – because it is done to bring out the best in the Dingwall side.

The 23-year-old Pole, who is on loan from Barnsley, has been a big figure in Don Cowie’s line-up.

Cowie has praised UFC and boxing fan Lopata for his on-field communication skills and the centre-half says he’s always displayed a vocal presence.

He said: “I think I’ve always been, not the chirpy one, but I’ve never been afraid to use my voice.

“It comes from trying to help other people if I see something, and it also keeps me focused on the game.

“It’s almost a selfish way of approaching it – I’m trying to do the best for myself, but also give the boys the best information to be able to make the best decision on the pitch.

“I’ve always been like that. In football it’s sink or swim, and that’s something that has always tried to make me stand out.

“It’s a win-win situation if I can help myself, and help the other boys do well for the club.”

Demands ‘coming from a good place’

And while some players, especially at a new club, might think twice about urging more experienced players on, Lopata sees the bigger picture.

He said: “When you’re coming through as a young boy, and you’re shouting commands, it can be taken the wrong way.

“That’s just the way football is. There’s a pecking order, and if you’re the new kid on the block and you’re telling experienced players what to do, it can be taken the wrong way.

“I’ve never been bothered by that. It’s never coming from a bad place, I just want the best for myself, my team-mates and the club I’m representing.

“Some players could take it the wrong way, but over time I think once they get to know me, they know it’s coming from a good place.”

‘We’ll have to roll our sleeves up’

Lopata, who hails from a small farm town on the outskirts of Krakow called Klecza, feels at home in the Highlands as his football development hits new heights.

This Saturday, he will be aiming to get the better of sixth-placed visitors St Mirren to give County a chance of rising from 11th spot after last week’s 3-1 loss at Hibs.

And he knows what to expect from the Buddies, having drawn 0-0 against them in Paisley last month.

He added: “I don’t think it’s going to be any different to the game earlier this season.

“It’s going to be a fight, a scrap, an ugly game which I think suits us.

“We have to roll our sleeves up now, because it’s going to be a fight until the end of the season.

“Every point will be very important. It’s not quite time to panic yet, but it’s definitely going to be a brutal game.”

Relishing the ‘ugly side of football’

Lopata has swiftly become a fans’ favourite in Dingwall and he clearly undersells himself when he offers an assessment of his main strengths as a player.

He said: “I think that’s the only thing I’m good at personally, the ugly side of footy.

Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County against Aberdeen in August 2024.
“That’s my strength, and I think every player likes playing to their strengths and hiding their weaknesses.

“I definitely cherish those games more than any other game.”

‘We can still be better’ – Lopata

Anything less than a victory over St Mirren could see County slide to 11th after Sunday’s Hearts v St Johnstone match – the two teams directly below them.

However, Lopata is confident, aided by a few new faces in the transfer window, County will be on the up.

He said: “For me, it’s not a cause for concern.

“I know what we’ve got in the changing room, and I’m sure there will be additions in January.

“We can still be better, and that’s the main thing. Especially away from home there is so much to improve on, and we will, so personally I’m not worried about the table.”

Jay Henderson scores for Ayr United against Dunfermline Athletic last month.
Jay Henderson scores for Ayr United against Dunfermline Athletic last month. Image: SNS.

Henderson to stay on loan with Ayr

Ross County winger Jay Henderson, meanwhile, will continue his loan spell with Championship side Ayr United until the end of the season.

The former St Mirren starlet, who was on loan at Inverness in 2023, has been in dazzling form for Scott Brown’s Honest Men.

He’s scored nine goals in 26 outings, helping Ayr to third place, tucked just behind leaders Falkirk and title challengers Livingston.

Staggies boss Cowie said: “We are really pleased with the levels of performance Jay has had this season.

“Jay and I had a good conversation and both agreed he is at an important stage of his development and playing regular football has been vital for him. We believe that continuing his loan at Ayr will maintain that.”

