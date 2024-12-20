Ross County’s vocal centre-half Kacper Lopata relishing ‘a brutal game’ against St Mirren

Defender Kacper Lopata isn’t afraid to roar instructions to his Ross County team-mates – because it is done to bring out the best in the Dingwall side.

The 23-year-old Pole, who is on loan from Barnsley, has been a big figure in Don Cowie’s line-up.

Cowie has praised UFC and boxing fan Lopata for his on-field communication skills and the centre-half says he’s always displayed a vocal presence.

He said: “I think I’ve always been, not the chirpy one, but I’ve never been afraid to use my voice.

“It comes from trying to help other people if I see something, and it also keeps me focused on the game.

“It’s almost a selfish way of approaching it – I’m trying to do the best for myself, but also give the boys the best information to be able to make the best decision on the pitch.

“I’ve always been like that. In football it’s sink or swim, and that’s something that has always tried to make me stand out.

“It’s a win-win situation if I can help myself, and help the other boys do well for the club.”

Demands ‘coming from a good place’

And while some players, especially at a new club, might think twice about urging more experienced players on, Lopata sees the bigger picture.

He said: “When you’re coming through as a young boy, and you’re shouting commands, it can be taken the wrong way.

“That’s just the way football is. There’s a pecking order, and if you’re the new kid on the block and you’re telling experienced players what to do, it can be taken the wrong way.

“I’ve never been bothered by that. It’s never coming from a bad place, I just want the best for myself, my team-mates and the club I’m representing.

“Some players could take it the wrong way, but over time I think once they get to know me, they know it’s coming from a good place.”

‘We’ll have to roll our sleeves up’

Lopata, who hails from a small farm town on the outskirts of Krakow called Klecza, feels at home in the Highlands as his football development hits new heights.

This Saturday, he will be aiming to get the better of sixth-placed visitors St Mirren to give County a chance of rising from 11th spot after last week’s 3-1 loss at Hibs.

And he knows what to expect from the Buddies, having drawn 0-0 against them in Paisley last month.

He added: “I don’t think it’s going to be any different to the game earlier this season.

“It’s going to be a fight, a scrap, an ugly game which I think suits us.

“We have to roll our sleeves up now, because it’s going to be a fight until the end of the season.

“Every point will be very important. It’s not quite time to panic yet, but it’s definitely going to be a brutal game.”

Relishing the ‘ugly side of football’

Lopata has swiftly become a fans’ favourite in Dingwall and he clearly undersells himself when he offers an assessment of his main strengths as a player.

He said: “I think that’s the only thing I’m good at personally, the ugly side of footy.

“That’s my strength, and I think every player likes playing to their strengths and hiding their weaknesses.

“I definitely cherish those games more than any other game.”

‘We can still be better’ – Lopata

Anything less than a victory over St Mirren could see County slide to 11th after Sunday’s Hearts v St Johnstone match – the two teams directly below them.

However, Lopata is confident, aided by a few new faces in the transfer window, County will be on the up.

He said: “For me, it’s not a cause for concern.

“I know what we’ve got in the changing room, and I’m sure there will be additions in January.

“We can still be better, and that’s the main thing. Especially away from home there is so much to improve on, and we will, so personally I’m not worried about the table.”

Henderson to stay on loan with Ayr

Ross County winger Jay Henderson, meanwhile, will continue his loan spell with Championship side Ayr United until the end of the season.

The former St Mirren starlet, who was on loan at Inverness in 2023, has been in dazzling form for Scott Brown’s Honest Men.

He’s scored nine goals in 26 outings, helping Ayr to third place, tucked just behind leaders Falkirk and title challengers Livingston.

Staggies boss Cowie said: “We are really pleased with the levels of performance Jay has had this season.

“Jay and I had a good conversation and both agreed he is at an important stage of his development and playing regular football has been vital for him. We believe that continuing his loan at Ayr will maintain that.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.