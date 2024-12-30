Ross County chasing Oldham Athletic goalkeeper – report

Ross County are said to be firmly in the chase for Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Mathew Hudson.

The Daily Record report the Highlanders have “been watching the 26-year-old keeper for a prolonged period”.

The former Preston, Buxton and Bury keeper could sign a pre-contract as soon as the January transfer window opens this week, with his deal at National League side Oldham expiring in May.

It’s thought several clubs south of the border are keeping tabs on Hudson, who has kept nine clean sheets in 23 appearances for Micky Mellon’s promotion-chasers.

Goalkeeper shake-up over winter

The past week has seen County hand a debut to German-born Ghana under-23 keeper Jordan Amissah, who has knocked Jack Hamilton to the bench.

Established County number one Ross Laidlaw is out until February with a knee injury.

Amissah, who has come in on a short-term agreement, played in the 3-0 victory at Dundee on Boxing Day and in Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Hearts in Dingwall.

County, who are 10th in the Premiership, are away to Aberdeen this Thursday to kick off their 2025 before visiting Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Early deals on the cards for County

Manager Don Cowie is keen to get the ball rolling on transfers sooner rather than later.

Speaking after the Hearts match, he said: “If you can do your deals early, that can have an impact, so we are actively looking to do something for the start of January.

“Nothing is concrete, but we are looking to get someone in to help us out.”

