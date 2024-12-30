Ross County chasing Oldham Athletic goalkeeper – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County chasing Oldham Athletic goalkeeper – report

Mathew Hudson has had nine shut-outs for the National League side - and is wanted by suitors across the country, including County.

By Paul Chalk
Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Mathew Hudson in action with Dan Agyei, of Leyton Orient, in the FA Cup last month at the Gaughan Group Stadium, London.
Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Mathew Hudson in action with Dan Agyei, of Leyton Orient, in the FA Cup last month at the Gaughan Group Stadium, London. Image: Alan Walter/Shutterstock

Ross County are said to be firmly in the chase for Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Mathew Hudson.

The Daily Record report the Highlanders have “been watching the 26-year-old keeper for a prolonged period”.

The former Preston, Buxton and Bury keeper could sign a pre-contract as soon as the January transfer window opens this week, with his deal at National League side Oldham expiring in May.

It’s thought several clubs south of the border are keeping tabs on Hudson, who has kept nine clean sheets in 23 appearances for Micky Mellon’s promotion-chasers.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah warming up ahead of making his debut against Dundee on December 26, 2024. The SPFL Premiership match ended in a 3-0 win for County.
Ross County’s Jordan Amissah made his debut for the club last week in the 3-0 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Goalkeeper shake-up over winter

The past week has seen County hand a debut to German-born Ghana under-23 keeper Jordan Amissah, who has knocked Jack Hamilton to the bench.

Established County number one Ross Laidlaw is out until February with a knee injury.

Amissah, who has come in on a short-term agreement, played in the 3-0 victory at Dundee on Boxing Day and in Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Hearts in Dingwall.

County, who are 10th in the Premiership, are away to Aberdeen this Thursday to kick off their 2025 before visiting Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Early deals on the cards for County

Manager Don Cowie is keen to get the ball rolling on transfers sooner rather than later.

Speaking after the Hearts match, he said: “If you can do your deals early, that can have an impact, so we are actively looking to do something for the start of January.

“Nothing is concrete, but we are looking to get someone in to help us out.”

Conversation