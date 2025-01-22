Ross County defender Ricki Lamie closing in on Hamilton Accies move

Ross County defender Ricki Lamie is closing in on a loan switch to Championship side Hamilton Accies.

Lamie is one of two players who Staggies boss Don Cowie revealed was close to finalising an exit from the club on Tuesday.

Defender Lamie only joined the Staggies in the summer, with Cowie moving to bring him to Victoria Park shortly after a pre-contract arrangement with Dundee was ripped up.

Lamie has endured a frustrating spell with County so far however, having made just three Premier Sports Cup appearances before suffering an achilles injury.

That kept Lamie out for several weeks, with the 31-year-old having also been struck down with an illness which sidelined him for much of the winter period.

Cowie has strengthened his defensive options in January, with the loan additions of Blackpool left back Zac Ashworth and Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson.

The Staggies have also recalled teenage defender Dylan Smith from a temporary spell with Arbroath.

That has forced Lamie, who is now fit again, further down the pecking order, with the Daily Record reporting that he is close to completing a short-term switch to Hamilton.

Should the deal go through it would clinch a move closer to home for Shotts-born Lamie, who also previously played for Motherwell, Livingston and Airdrie.