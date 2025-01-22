Ross County defender Ricki Lamie closing in on Hamilton Accies move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County defender Ricki Lamie closing in on Hamilton Accies move

Defender Lamie has made just three appearances for the Staggies since joining in the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Ricki Lamie in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ricki Lamie is closing in on a loan switch to Championship side Hamilton Accies.

Lamie is one of two players who Staggies boss Don Cowie revealed was close to finalising an exit from the club on Tuesday.

Defender Lamie only joined the Staggies in the summer, with Cowie moving to bring him to Victoria Park shortly after a pre-contract arrangement with Dundee was ripped up.

Lamie has endured a frustrating spell with County so far however, having made just three Premier Sports Cup appearances before suffering an achilles injury.

That kept Lamie out for several weeks, with the 31-year-old having also been struck down with an illness which sidelined him for much of the winter period.

Dylan Smith and Ricki Lamie (right) in the stand for Ross County’s Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Cowie has strengthened his defensive options in January, with the loan additions of Blackpool left back Zac Ashworth and Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson.

The Staggies have also recalled teenage defender Dylan Smith from a temporary spell with Arbroath.

That has forced Lamie, who is now fit again, further down the pecking order, with the Daily Record reporting that he is close to completing a short-term switch to Hamilton.

Should the deal go through it would clinch a move closer to home for Shotts-born Lamie, who also previously played for Motherwell, Livingston and Airdrie.

