Steve Clarke confident Scott McTominay, Che Adams and Ryan Fraser will all be fit for Euro 2020

Steve Clarke is confident all players selected in his 26-man Scotland squad will be fit for Euro 2020.

Although Clarke has named his final squad for next summer’s tournament, concerns have been raised over a handful of players within the pool.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay was taken off during his side’s game against Fulham on Tuesday with a knock, with the midfielder now doubtful for the Red Devils’ Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Southampton striker Che Adams was substituted at half-time during his side’s defeat to Leeds United in midweek with a groin problem, however it is not believed to be a serious issue.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce also raised concerns over winger Ryan Fraser, who has struggled with a groin injury in recent weeks, with the Magpies’ boss insisting it would be a “gamble” if Clarke selected the former Aberdeen player.

Clarke will bring the squad together for the first time next Thursday, when they travel to Spain for a training camp.

The Scots will then play friendlies against Holland and Luxembourg, prior to the first Group D match of the tournament against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

Clarke is optimistic the timeframe will allow all the players within his pool to be available for selection come the start of the finals.

He said: “They will all be fine. The first game is four weeks away and I don’t think there’s an injury there that’s a concern.

“Two of the injuries happened on Tuesday night, Declan Gallagher has been on the bench for Motherwell’s last couple of games but I think that might have been down to a contractual issue so Declan will be fine.

“The reports I’m getting back on Ryan Fraser is that he is progressing well.

“I know Steve Bruce had a little bit in the papers saying it might be a gamble but the way Ryan has been for us and the way he played in the last camp, it’s a gamble I’m willing to take.“