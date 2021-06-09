England and Manchester United star Harry Maguire was on brink of loan move to Caley Thistle, reveals Terry Butcher

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England defender and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire was almost a loan signing for Caley Thistle, it has been revealed this morning.

Three Lions legend and former Inverness CT manager Terry Butcher has been speaking about Maguire, who is seeking to win his fitness battle in time for the Euro 2020 kick-off.

© Sandy McCook

In a report in the Daily Record, Butcher explained that his chief scout Steve Marsella had agreed loan terms with Sheffield United for the player a decade ago when he was starting out at his home city club.

Now 28, Maguire badly needed game time with the Blades and Marsella and Butcher seemed all set to land the now big-name star, aged 28.

Deal was agreed for Maguire’s move north

Butcher said: “I left almost all my transfers to Steve Marsella.

“It was through one of his many contacts that we found out that Harry Maguire was available.

“We had agreed a loan deal with Sheffield United. The finances weren’t that big.

“The only thing United wanted was a guarantee that if Harry came up to Inverness that he would play.

© Ken Macpherson

Game-time for ICT was verbally agreed

“We told them that we wouldn’t be taking a player up from Sheffield United and not playing him.

“Everything was agreed and then Sheffield United ended up getting a defender injured and they ended up pulling the deal.

“It was disappointing, especially when you look at what Harry has gone on to achieve in the game with Leicester City, Manchester United and England.”

Maguire could be coming up against former Caley Thistle midfielder Ryan Christie next Friday when Scotland visit Wembley for their second game in a group, which also includes the Czech Republic and Croatia.

In 2011, Caley Thistle were back in the SPL, now called the Scottish Premiership, having won the First Division title the year previously.