Scotland boss Steve Clarke admits he cannot shield his players from any criticism they may receive in the wake of the 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic.

A raucous Hampden was quietened by two Patrik Schick goals on Monday, dampening the mood of a nation excited to end a 23-year tournament hiatus.

Modern technology means feedback and negativity is instant and it is something Scotland boss Clarke knows he cannot protect his players from.

He does, however, firmly believe the players have what it takes to come back stronger.

Clarke said: “I can’t shield them. If they want to go online and read what has been written then I cant shield them. We can speak and they can understand what we are trying to do.

© SNS Group

“We are a group of players that are determined to do well for their country. We have shown that over the last number of games and will continue to do that.

“We want to keep working, learning and keep getting better. That is what we will strive to do.

“Sometimes you have to take a negative result and then you have to bounce back. Hopefully we come back stronger.”

Clarke, the first man to lead Scotland to a major tournament since Craig Brown, has no concerns about his players heading into a tie with England which has taken on – if that was possible – even greater significance.

He said: “The players are fine. They are completely relaxed. We know what we have to do and we said before we need to get the points required to get out of the group

“We still have a chance to do that. The doom and gloom is followed by the result, not the performance.

“It should be put to one side and we look forward to the next game.”

© SNS Group

Goalkeeper David Marshall came in for some criticism for his part in the second goal, with Schick beating him from nearly 50 yards.

Clarke struggles to understand Marshall’s detractors and believes there was little blame to be apportioned.

He added: “David is fine. (He is) an experienced player, knows the game. He has probably faced that type of shot I think he would say about 50 times in his career.

“That is the only time it has gone in – it happens. I don’t understand the criticism of David.

“It was a shot from Jack Hendry at the edge of the box and three seconds later the ball is in the back of our net.

“That blocked shot can go anywhere and it fell perfectly for him to run on and hit. It is one of these things.”