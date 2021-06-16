Sean Wallace: Billy Gilmour must start against England as Scotland hunt win of the magnitude of 1967 Wembley Wizards

Scotland must start Billy Gilmour as they chase a win of the magnitude of the 1967 Wembley Wizards to keep alive Euro 2020 group qualification hopes.

Hopes of progressing from the group stages of a major tournament for the first time are now precarious after the damaging 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

The defeat was frustrating on so many levels beyond the inability to score due to a combination of poor finishing, inspired goal-keeper, deflections and misfortune.

The main frustration was boss Steve Clarke didn’t go for it by fielding a centre-forward partnership of Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes in a game Scotland had to win.

When Adams was introduced at half-time, the Scots looked far more threatening up front.

I fear the chance to go for it by starting with the Dykes-Adams partnership has now gone as England are a completely different proposition to the Czechs.

Scotland created enough chances against the Czechs to get at least a draw, but that is the problem – the Scots looked like a team set out not to lose, rather than to go for the win.

Which is why 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Gilmour has to start at Wembley.

Gilmour’s inexperience at international level is irrelevant.

He has excelled at the highest level in the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea and is a talent who excels on the big stage and seems completely bereft of nerves.

Throw Gilmour in as a wild card from the start and shake things up at Wembley.

He has the skill, game vision, tenacity and braveness on the ball which could provide that spark needed to shock England and secure a win.

That spark and attacking impetus was too often lacking from the midfield three of Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn against the Czechs.

After the disappointment of their Group D opener, the Scots now face the daunting prospect of needing to inflict only England’s third competitive defeat at Wembley for 14 years – or overcome 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden.

It will take a mammoth effort on a level of the legendary Scotland team that overcame then-World Cup holders England 3-2 at Wembley in 1967.

Gareth Southgate’s England squad are not on a par with the English World Cup winners, but they are an efficient, ruthless machine with the creative spark to win games and progress far in the Euros.

It will take every Scotland player to be at the very top of their game, and a few of the English below par, for Clarke’s side to have a chance of securing a win to reignite hopes of progression from the first phase of the tournament.

Scotland will have understandably been deflated after the loss to the Czechs as there was genuine optimism this team could deliver at Euro 2020.

There was no grand standing or bold statement of intent – just a steely confidence and calmness emanating from the camp and management during the build up to the tournament.

Manager Clarke and captain Andy Robertson will no doubt ensure that remains as they fix battered confidence and egos in the build-up to the Wembley game.

Lose at Wembley and Scotland’s embarrassing run of having never qualified from the groups of a major tournament will continue.

Win and the Tartan Army can start dreaming again.

Scotland should stick with David Marshall

Keeper David Marshall made an error of judgement for the Czech Republic’s second goal, but he did not cost Scotland the game.

He should not be made the scapegoat for the Euro 2020 defeat, as Marshall also produced two vital saves during the Group D opener.

When playing as a “sweeper-keeper”, it is risk and reward, but there is always that potential to be caught stranded in no-man’s land.

Marshall was too far off his line, but ultimately it took a sensational near 50-yard strike from Patrik Schick to beat him.

It is when you see the footage from behind the goal and way the ball swerves then drops into the net that you really see the genius of that strike.

It was refreshing to hear manager Steve Clarke refuse to apportion blame to Marshall.

He should still start against England.

Ideal Premiership start for Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has the potential to build up significant momentum in the Premiership with his new-look squad before facing any of the big hitters.

The Dons will have seven games before a mouth-watering home clash against Celtic, where former Parkhead captain Scott Brown will face his old side for the first time.

If Aberdeen can overcome a Celtic side managed by new boss Ange Postecoglou, it would represent a real statement of intent from both the club and Brown as to their aspirations for the new season.

However, we can’t get ahead of ourselves here.

There are seven games before that. All tricky, but very much winnable.

Glass’ rebuilt side will kick-off their league campaign in a New Firm derby against Dundee United on Sunday August 1.

We can only hope a sizeable portion of the Red Army will be inside Pittodrie for that opening day cracker.

After that the Reds face Livingston (a), Hearts (a), Ross County (h), Motherwell (a), St Johnstone (h) and St Mirren (a).

The honeymoon period is now over for Glass as it will be the side he has built that is competing from now on.

He has introduced experienced quality in Brown, Scotland international Declan Gallagher and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Brighton’s teenage midfielder Teddy Jenks, 19, is an unknown quantity, as is Atlanta United right-back Jack Gurr, who is set to arrive on loan.

Aberdeen aim to also secure a work permit for United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

The Dons have agreed a fee with Major League Soccer and the 30-year-old Houston Dynamo striker has agreed personal terms with Aberdeen.

More signings are to come and it will be fascinating to see the new-look squad in action.