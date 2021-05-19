Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fans’ disappointment as Aberdeen’s Andy Considine left out of Scotland squad for Euros

By Ryan Cryle
May 19, 2021, 2:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Andy Considine.
It has been an exciting day for Scotland after Steve Clarke announced his national team squad for the Euros – but there was also disappointment from some fans Aberdeen veteran Andy Considine was not included in the 26-man party.

It had been hoped 34-year-old Considine, having earned a belated trio of caps under Clarke last year, would keep his place in the Dark Blues ranks for the nation’s first major tournament since 1998.

The Banchory man – already wildly popular with Dons fans – earned hero status after the Scots’ play-off final win over Serbia in Belgrade which secured qualification.

During the celebrations, the players were pictured singing “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, the 1970s Baccara disco hit – a song Considine famously made a hilarious music video for on his stag do.

However, Clarke opted for the likes of Norwich’s Grant Hanley and Leeds’ Liam Cooper over Considine, who has spoken frequently of his pride at finally representing his country last year.

Andy Considine in action in the Nations League match against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park towards the end of last year.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news, with Paul Reaper saying he was “gutted” for the Reds defender.

Many thought, although he didn’t play in Scotland’s historic win over Serbia, Considine’s part in November’s camp should’ve been recognised with a Euros place:

Some, meanwhile, were just angry at Clarke’s decision:

One account popular with Dons fans made their feelings about the inclusion of Hanley and Jack Hendry over Considine clear by sharing a popular Scottish meme, implying Clarke’s decision was akin to an “international war crime”:

Martin Ingram’s tweet reflected the view of a lot of Scotland fans on social media, who called for Considine – who is after all the source of what is likely to be the Tartan Army’s song of the summer  – to be included in the Dark Blues party in some way…

