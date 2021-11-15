Junior football round-up: Culter move to the Superleague summit

Culter are the latest McBookie.com Superleague leaders on goal difference after Nikolas Wozniak, Elliot Duff, Ryan Smart and Callum Dunbar all found the net in the 4-2 Crombie Park success over Nairn St. Ninian.

The Nairn side replied through Jordan Andrew and Kyle White.

Hermes relinquished pole position after going down by the odd goal in five to East End at New Advocates Park.

A Josh Bolton double and a Matthew Stewart effort did the damage for the hosts with Callum Innes and Connor McKenzie responding.

It was honours even between third-placed Bridge of Don Thistle and Dyce at Aberdeen Sports Village with Liam Burnett on the mark for the Jags and Sam Robertson scoring for the Ian Mair Park side.

Champions Banks o’ Dee retained their 100 per cent league record with an eight goal thumping of Ellon United at The Meadows in which Michael Philipson fired a brace and Jack Henderson, Dean Lawrie, Craig MacAskill, Marc Young, Neale Allan and Lachie MacLeod all scored.

Hall Russell United continued their recent good form with Caie McDonald and Andy Davidson hitting the goals in the win at Banchory St Ternan where Dean Henderson scored the consolation for the home team.

Goals from Jody Munro and Kieran Ferguson gave bottom side Deveronside three welcome points at Colony Park who replied via Ross Clelland.

Sam Garnham’s treble was the highlight of Montrose Roselea’s 5-0 Links Park victory over Maud with Calum Watson and Conlan Robertson also scoring.

Kane at the double

A Curtis Kane double gave First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale the points at home to Dufftown while challengers Stonehaven went down at Fraserburgh United where James Gibb scored the game’s only goal.

Sunnybank maintained their promotion challenge with a 4-1 success at Buchanhaven Hearts while Peter Bruce (3), Lee Wilby, Jamie McLellan and Jake West were the goal heroes in Longside’s 6-1 win at home to Aberdeen University.

Strikes from Stuart Gray, Evans Clark, Jamie McKinnon and Sam McAlley saw Rothie Rovers defeat Islavale to open up an eight point gap at the head of the Second Division while challengers Newmachar United were held 1-1 at home by Glentanar for whom Jamie Brown scored. James McMahon scored from the spot for United but fired a second spot kick over the bar.

Cruden Bay scored six at home to New Elgin through Angus Calder (3), Ross Mackenzie, Elijah Ogunwale and Damian Kalinowski and Kelvin Mackenzie and Jamie Davidson fired the strikes that gave Burghead Thistle the points against Whitehills with Ross Fiske grabbing the consolation for the visitors.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-2 Hall Russell United

Bridge of Don Thistle 1-1 Dyce

Colony Park 1-2 Deveronside

East End 3-2 Hermes

Ellon United 0-8 Banks O’Dee

Montrose Roselea 5-0 Maud

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-4 Sunnybank

Fraserburgh United 1-0 Stonehaven

Longside 6-1 Aberdeen University

Stoneywood Parkvale 2-0 Dufftown

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 2-1 Whitehills

Cruden Bay 6-0 New Elgin

Newmachar United 1-1 Glentanar

Rothie Rovers 4-0 Islavale