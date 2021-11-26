Scotland boss Steve Clarke hopes for Hampden x-factor against Ukraine

Scotland manager Steve Clarke hopes a Hampden Park crowd can make a difference in their World Cup play-off against Ukraine.

The two sides will meet in Glasgow on March 24 in a bid to take a step closer to Qatar 2022, with Scotland having a helpful home advantage.

Should the national team get through then there is the potential of an all-home nations contest in the final, with Wales and Austria in the other half of the draw.

Scotland have met Ukraine just twice previously, with both games coming in qualifying for Euro 2008. Ukraine won the first game 2-0 with Scotland winning the reverse fixture 3-1 at Hampden.

The visitors also have recent fond memories of Glasgow, having won their round of 16 game at the Euros there against Sweden.

“It will be a tough game, Ukraine is a top side. They are well-organised and difficult to beat,” said Clarke.

“I don’t think they lost a game in their qualifying campaign, although there were a lot of draws. They have the added advantage of playing at Hampden recently and they had a very good night.

“They won’t be too bothered about coming to Hampden. Maybe with the crowd it might make a difference.

“I have always said if the team do well on the pitch then the Tartan Army will turn up in vast numbers. They have managed to do that in the last two games and they have been great occasions at Hampden and hopefully we can make it a third one in March.”

Should Scotland advance to the final then it would take place five days later, in either Cardiff or Vienna.

Clarke’s men took four points off Austria in qualifying, drawing 2-2 at Hampden and winning 1-0 away. Franco Foda’s side earned a play-off berth through the Uefa Nations League.

Wales have won five of their last six meetings with Scotland but they were infamously denied a place at the World Cup in 1978, after a handball by Joe Jordan helped earn the Scots a penalty and put them on their way to a 2-0 win.

“We know the Austrians well because we played them twice in the qualifying campaign,” added Clarke. “These draws tend to throw up a rematch and we have seen that in recent times when we have played Israel an awful lot.

“We know what to expect going to Austria and Vienna. Travel is not too bad to get there and we know what to expect from them.

“I know the Austrians will also want to improve on what they did in the qualifying campaign. They will be dangerous opponents.

“If we are lucky enough to go through and face the Welsh in Cardiff then that should be a fantastic occasion.”

There is also hope for Clarke and Scotland that a yellow-card amnesty will be enacted by Uefa, preventing the yellow cards picked up during qualifying being carried into the play-offs.

Scotland have eight players on bookings, including Andy Robertson, Ché Adams, Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and John McGinn.

“As far as I know, it will be addressed,” added Clarke. “The last information I got, which hasn’t been confirmed or clarified, was that we are looking good for an amnesty.

“It means a lot of the teams can go in without the threat of yellow cards hanging over the final, if you are lucky enough to get there. That is important.

“All the games will be keenly contested because there is a massive prize at the end of it.”