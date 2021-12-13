Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle move to Superleague summit with narrow win

Weather conditions once again played havoc with the scheduled games at Banchory St Ternan, Dyce, Ellon United, Fraserburgh United, Glentanar and New Elgin all being called off.
Bridge of Don Thistle took full advantage of Culter’s inactivity to move top of the McBookie.com Superleague table, David Booth scoring the game’s only goal against Hermes at Lochside Park.
Banks o’ Dee leapfrogged Hermes into third after a convincing victory over East End at New Advocates Park where Jamie Buglass, Michael Philipson, Craig MacAskill, Jack Henderson and Kane Winton all found the net.
At Denmore Park, strikes from Caie McDonald (2), Gordon Milne and Gary Coutts gave Hall Russell United an excellent win over Colony Park who responded via Stewart McKay and Greg Dorrat while counters from Sam Garnham (2), Eric Watson and Fraser Jamieson saw Montrose Roselea take the points at Nairn St Ninian.
Stoneywood Parkvale remain 10 points clear at the top of the First Division, with Neale Davidson and Mark Galashan hitting doubles and Martyn Paul and Curtis Kane also on the mark in the 6-0 thumping of bottom side Aberdeen University.
Alan Lloyd, Ronan Masson and Danny Anderson were the Stonehaven goal heroes in the 3-0 success against Buchanhaven Hearts at Glenury Park. Hearts, meanwhile, have appointed former Maud coach Bob Buchan as manager.
Goals from Neil Moir and Charlie Beck at home to Islavale saw Forres Thistle close the gap on Rothie Rovers at the head of the Second Division to five points while Newmachar United’s promotion aspirations took a knock when they were beaten 2-1 at Cruden Bay. Devin Kennedy netted a first half brace for the hosts before Ryan Whelan pulled one back after the break.
This weekend’s results…
McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE
Banchory St. Ternan P-P Maud
Dyce P-P Deveronside
East End 0-5 Banks O’Dee
Ellon United P-P Culter
Hall Russell United 4-2 Colony Park
Hermes 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle
Nairn St. Ninian 0-4 Montrose Roselea
FIRST DIVISION
Fraserburgh United P-P Sunnybank
Stonehaven 3-0 Buchanhaven Hearts
Stoneywood Parkvale 6-0 Aberdeen University
SECOND DIVISION
Cruden Bay 2-1 Newmachar United
Forres Thistle 2-0 Islavale
Glentanar P-P Burghead Thistle
New Elgin P-P Rothie Rovers