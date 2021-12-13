Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle move to Superleague summit with narrow win

By Reporter
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Ross Forsyth and Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue).
Bridge of Don Thistle's Ross Forsyth and Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue).

Weather conditions once again played havoc with the scheduled games at Banchory St Ternan, Dyce, Ellon United, Fraserburgh United, Glentanar and New Elgin all being called off.

Bridge of Don Thistle took full advantage of Culter’s inactivity to move top of the McBookie.com Superleague table, David Booth scoring the game’s only goal against Hermes at Lochside Park.

Banks o’ Dee leapfrogged Hermes into third after a convincing victory over East End at New Advocates Park where Jamie Buglass, Michael Philipson, Craig MacAskill, Jack Henderson and Kane Winton all found the net.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Stewart Rennie (red) challenges Hermes’ Ryan Begg. Picture by Kath Flannery. 

At Denmore Park, strikes from Caie McDonald (2), Gordon Milne and Gary Coutts gave Hall Russell United an excellent win over Colony Park who responded via Stewart McKay and Greg Dorrat while counters from Sam Garnham (2), Eric Watson and Fraser Jamieson saw Montrose Roselea take the points at Nairn St Ninian.

Stoneywood Parkvale remain 10 points clear at the top of the First Division, with Neale Davidson and Mark Galashan hitting doubles and Martyn Paul and Curtis Kane also on the mark in the 6-0 thumping of bottom side Aberdeen University.

Alan Lloyd, Ronan Masson and Danny Anderson were the Stonehaven goal heroes in the 3-0 success against Buchanhaven Hearts at Glenury Park. Hearts, meanwhile, have appointed former Maud coach Bob Buchan as manager.

Goals from Neil Moir and Charlie Beck at home to Islavale saw Forres Thistle close the gap on Rothie Rovers at the head of the Second Division to five points while Newmachar United’s promotion aspirations took a knock when they were beaten 2-1 at Cruden Bay. Devin Kennedy netted a first half brace for the hosts before Ryan Whelan pulled one back after the break.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan P-P Maud

Dyce P-P Deveronside

East End 0-5 Banks O’Dee

Ellon United P-P Culter

Hall Russell United 4-2 Colony Park

Hermes 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle

Nairn St. Ninian 0-4 Montrose Roselea

FIRST DIVISION

Fraserburgh United P-P Sunnybank

Stonehaven 3-0 Buchanhaven Hearts

Stoneywood Parkvale 6-0 Aberdeen University

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 2-1 Newmachar United

Forres Thistle 2-0 Islavale

Glentanar P-P Burghead Thistle

New Elgin P-P Rothie Rovers

