League Cup final appointment for Aberdonian Calum Spence

By Callum Law
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Calum Spence will be running the line in the Premier Sports Cup final
Aberdeen’s Calum Spence has been selected as part of the officiating team for the Premier Sports Cup final.

Spence, who has been a referee for 15 years, will be assisting John Beaton at Hampden for Sunday’s final between Celtic and Hibernian.

This is Spence’s first appointment to a national cup final having been a regular at Premiership level in recent seasons.

The specialist assistant referee is also on the Fifa list.

Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association manager Sandy Roy said: “It’s great for Calum, he’s been doing well in his Premiership appointments and is now used fairly regularly in Uefa matches.

“Getting appointed to the League Cup final is the now the icing on the cake for him.

“This once again shows that there are opportunities for people from the north-east.

“Calum has been with us for a while now and it shows for anyone who works hard, shows commitment and has ability the opportunities are there.

“That’s always the message that we try to put across.

“We might not be in the central belt, but there are lots of opportunities for referees from the north-east.

“Calum has done really well to date and we hope he’ll have a long career ahead of him.”

  • Meanwhile, the next refereeing class in Aberdeen starts in mid-January and anyone interested in attending is asked to contact association secretary Roddy Cobb on secretarysfarefereeaberdeen@outlook.com

