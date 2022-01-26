Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPFL: Championship and League One clubs vote in favour of using five substitutes

By Jamie Durent
January 26, 2022, 3:24 pm
Hampden Park, home of the SPFL.
Clubs in the Championship and League One will be able to use five substitutes in matches, starting from this weekend.

It comes after clubs in both divisions voted to extend the rule which is already in place for clubs in the Premiership and League Two.

As part of the resolution, managers will also be able to name a bench of up to nine potential replacements.

The move has been initiated by the SPFL in an effort to minimise the impact of potential fixture congestion due to Covid or weather-related postponements.

League Two sides have been able to use five subs all season but top-flight clubs voted to bring in the rule earlier this month, after their winter break.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Discussions have been ongoing in recent weeks with cinch Championship and cinch League 1 clubs about the potential rule change.

“As a members’ organisation, it is important that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues like this for themselves.”

Peterhead manager Jim McInally had been critical of the original decision not to integrate the rule change into all leagues, stating that clubs were playing by different rules.

