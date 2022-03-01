Aberdeen secondary schools football: Grammar First Year’s CNR International League opener ends in defeat to Bucksburn Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Grammar First Year’s CNR International League opener ends in defeat to Bucksburn Academy

By Walter Craig
March 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Grammar's Harry Notman (red) and Bucksburn's Dahen Vixamar (blue) Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Aberdeen Grammar First Year finally got their CNR International League season under way with a daunting trip to leaders Bucksburn, falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Grammar had seen three fixtures postponed because of the weather and the elements continued to play their part as Bucksburn kicked off under an overcast sky, low temperatures and a troublesome wind.

It was away side Grammar who were first on the attack, however, with Kai Ryrie sending a fierce drive narrowly over in the opening couple of minutes.

The Grammar team was causing Bucksburn all kinds of problems down the right through Toby Nesbitt’s strength, speed and dangerous crosses. Midway through the half, though, he was injured after an accidental collision and, when he came off the field, the visitors found progress a little more difficult.

Grammar’s Toby Nesbitt on the run against Bucksburn’s Tyler Cosgrove. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Bucksburn were then in the ascendancy, with both Clark Whyte and Jack Fordyce forcing Grammar keeper Callum Vargesson to make fine stops.

However, the home side were in front three minutes before the interval, with Whyte lobbing Vargesson from 25 yards following the goalie’s wind-affected attempted clearance.

A second Bucksburn counter then arrived just before the whistle for the interval.

Good foraging on the left by sub Ashley Munjoma ended with his initial goalbound attempt being blocked by the defence. The rebound fell kindly for him, however, and he calmly steadied himself before sending a left-footed drive into the far corner.

Grammar needed to score quickly if they were to rediscover a footing in the match, but it was the home team who netted to extend their advantage 90 seconds into the second half. Bucksburn’s Alex McMurray, lurking unmarked at the back post, headed beyond half-time replacement keeper Anas Saltan.

Despite being 3-0 down, Grammar were not prepared to let the game go.

It was no coincidence they were more dangerous on Nesbitt’s return to the field and they deservedly pulled a goal back on 52 minutes.

Grammar’s Leo Wishart and Bucksburn’s Logan Taylor and Jack Fordyce (right). Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Having been awarded a free-kick 40 yards out in midfield, Liam Harkin took it and his curling shot soared over Toby Catto’s head and into the net.

There was plenty time left and, midway through the half, Nesbitt picked the ball up inside his own half, ran towards the goal, but a heavy touch allowed Catto to clear.

Nesbitt and Wishart each had further chances to reduce the deficit as the final whistle approached, but could not hit the target.

 

Bucksburn Academy First Year

Toby Catto, Jack Fordyce, Logan Taylor, Tyler Cosgrove, Noah Sahar, Miller Giles, Clark Whyte, Dahen Vixamar, Fraser Bruce, Alex McMurray and Ethan Reid. Subs: Sebastian Castillo, Milan George, Samuel Akindileni, Lewis Mair and Ashley Munjoma.

Aberdeen Grammar School First Year

Callum Vargesson, Kai Ryrie, Liam Harkins, Kit Jessiman, Cameron Findlay, Toby Nesbitt, Connor Masson, Matthew Taylor, Evan Glover, Joe Inglis and Leo Wishart. Subs: Anas Saltan, Harry Notman, Michael Boyd, Adam Mekki and Yahya Ibrahim.

Referee A. Cunningham

