Loch Ness eager to keep up pressure in North Caledonian League title chase

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling is intent on taking his side’s North Caledonian League title challenge to the wire.

Carling’s side were knocked off the summit for the first time in several months when Invergordon leapfrogged them with a 1-0 win over Nairn County reserves last weekend.

The result puts Gary Campbell’s men in pole position, as they sit two points of Loch Ness with only two games remaining.

Invergordon host a Halkirk United side who also remain in slim contention with a game in hand.

Following a 2-0 loss to Golspie Sutherland on Wednesday, the Caithness outfit must win all three of their outstanding fixtures, and hope for favours from elsewhere, in order to have any chance.

Invergordon will be crowned champions if they defeat Halkirk, and Loch Ness fail to win against St Duthus.

With a point enough to keep Invergordon top, Carling knows his side need to keep applying the pressure.

Two games left and both must wins! It’s been a wild ride for our first full season in the @NorthCaleyFA and we’ve loved it so far! 👀 Post on Saturdays fixture later today! #FORZALOCHNESS https://t.co/ykUDIuLUX0 — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 24, 2022

Carling is determined to secure a victory on Saturday, which would keep Loch Ness’ hopes alive going into their final-day match at home to Halkirk on April 9.

He said: “It’s a must-win game for us. It’s down to three teams now – and Halkirk will be going to Invergordon to win.

“Someone is going to drop points in that game.

“You could say the pressure is not on us any more because we are not top of the league, but there’s still pressure on all three teams as we all have to win.

“We’ve just got to focus on our own game and hopefully get a result.

“We have had a great season – nobody expected us to be where we are. To be top of the league more or less the whole season up to now is fair play to the boys.”

Improved St Duthus will pose tough challenge

St Duthus saw a nine-match unbeaten streak ended by a recent 2-0 loss to Orkney, but returned to winning ways at home to Thurso last weekend.

Loch Ness will be light in numbers for the trip, and Carling anticipates a challenging encounter.

He added: “It’s going to be a hard game. Tain is not an easy place to go.

“They have done very well this calendar year. Alan Geegan has got them well organised and they have definitely improved.

GOAL CLIPS #StDuthusFC

All the Saints goals from yesterday’s 3-1 win over Thurso. Will Ross and Jake Lockett (2) finding the target. pic.twitter.com/tbLIOYQpCH — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) March 20, 2022

“We have had a lot of injuries but the boys have carried on. We just have to see what happens.”

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Orkney have the opportunity to keep up the pressure on the sides above them when they make the trip to Alness United.

Thurso host Bonar Bridge in a foot-of-the-table encounter, albeit the bottom-placed Caithness outfit have three games in hand.