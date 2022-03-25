Loch Ness eager to keep up pressure in North Caledonian League title chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Loch Ness eager to keep up pressure in North Caledonian League title chase

By Andy Skinner
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Shane Carling.
Shane Carling.

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling is intent on taking his side’s North Caledonian League title challenge to the wire.

Carling’s side were knocked off the summit for the first time in several months when Invergordon leapfrogged them with a 1-0 win over Nairn County reserves last weekend.

The result puts Gary Campbell’s men in pole position, as they sit two points of Loch Ness with only two games remaining.

Invergordon host a Halkirk United side who also remain in slim contention with a game in hand.

Following a 2-0 loss to Golspie Sutherland on Wednesday, the Caithness outfit must win all three of their outstanding fixtures, and hope for favours from elsewhere, in order to have any chance.

Invergordon will be crowned champions if they defeat Halkirk, and Loch Ness fail to win against St Duthus.

With a point enough to keep Invergordon top, Carling knows his side need to keep applying the pressure.

Carling is determined to secure a victory on Saturday, which would keep Loch Ness’ hopes alive going into their final-day match at home to Halkirk on April 9.

He said: “It’s a must-win game for us. It’s down to three teams now – and Halkirk will be going to Invergordon to win.

“Someone is going to drop points in that game.

“You could say the pressure is not on us any more because we are not top of the league, but there’s still pressure on all three teams as we all have to win.

“We’ve just got to focus on our own game and hopefully get a result.

“We have had a great season – nobody expected us to be where we are. To be top of the league more or less the whole season up to now is fair play to the boys.”

Improved St Duthus will pose tough challenge

St Duthus saw a nine-match unbeaten streak ended by a recent 2-0 loss to Orkney, but returned to winning ways at home to Thurso last weekend.

Loch Ness will be light in numbers for the trip, and Carling anticipates a challenging encounter.

He added: “It’s going to be a hard game. Tain is not an easy place to go.

“They have done very well this calendar year. Alan Geegan has got them well organised and they have definitely improved.

“We have had a lot of injuries but the boys have carried on. We just have to see what happens.”

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Orkney have the opportunity to keep up the pressure on the sides above them when they make the trip to Alness United.

Thurso host Bonar Bridge in a foot-of-the-table encounter, albeit the bottom-placed Caithness outfit have three games in hand.

