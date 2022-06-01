ANALYSIS: Scotland come up short in emotionally-charged night at Hampden Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hampden Park has been the scene of many highs and lows that will live long in the memory of Scotland fans for differing reasons.

The match against Ukraine will undoubtedly go down among the latter, as the Scots’ dreams of ending their 24-year absence from a World Cup came crashing to a halt.

Even for such a high stakes encounter on its own merits, the atmosphere surrounding this emotionally charged fixture will resonate in its own unique way for some time to come.

The game went ahead at the second time of asking having been postponed in March, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was far too fresh for the Ukrainians to contemplate playing football.

Although the situation remains horrific, nothing other than the prize of the last remaining place at this winter’s finals was etched on the mind of either side.

Roughly 3,500 Ukrainians, including orphans invited by the Scottish FA, were firmly in the mood to embrace the chance to see their national team back in competitive action for the first time since a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 16.

Reaching the World Cup would provide a much-needed uplift for Ukrainians amidst all the devastation in their homeland. The rest of the world had its eyes on the south side of Glasgow backing them every step of the way.

Scotland have played their part in the global goodwill, as evidenced by more than £500,000 being raised to support UNICEF’s humanitarian response in the country at the friendly against Poland in March.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has also been at the forefront of a “Highland Perthshire welcomes Ukraine” campaign, which is one of many efforts across the nation seeking to accommodate refugees fleeing the atrocities.

It remained palpable on the streets of Mount Florida ahead of the game, with Ukrainian fans speaking of the “friendly” welcome they had received in Glasgow.

One supporter even said: “I would love it if two teams – Scotland and Ukraine – could go together to the World Cup.”

That feeling would have been reciprocated by the Tartan Army, who heartily applauded the Ukrainian national anthem – Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy (State Anthem of Ukraine) – in a way that does not usually happen.

Unfortunately there is only room for one more team at Qatar however, and come kick-off the sentiment was put to the side.

The Ukraine starting line-up arrived on the park each draped in their own blue and yellow national flag, highlighting their strength of feeling ahead of the crunch clash.

From an early stage in the game that was all too apparent, despite the efforts of the Tartan Army who made up the bulk of the 49,772 sell-out crowd.

Ranked 27th in the world – 12 places above the Scots – Ukraine made light of their long lay-off with a slick and spirited performance which caught Steve Clarke’s men firmly off guard.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk secured a deserved victory for Olexandr Petrakov’s men.

Callum McGregor’s goal sparked a late revival to restore the Hampden roar, before substitute Artem Dovbyk sealed victory for the visitors with the final kick.

With another four years to wait until their next World Cup attempt, the Scots – who stayed behind to applaud their conquerors off the field – will now join a raft of other supporters worldwide in cheering on Ukraine in their own country’s absence from the biggest stage.