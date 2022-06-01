‘Clarke’s tactics all wrong’ – Tartan Army react as Scotland’s World Cup bid is ended by Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

‘Clarke’s tactics all wrong’ – Tartan Army react as Scotland’s World Cup bid is ended by Ukraine

By Paul Third
June 1, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:21 am
Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected during the game
Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected during the game

Scotland’s fans were left wondering what might have been as their World Cup dreams were dashed by an impressive Ukraine.

The visitors ran out 3-1 winners in the play-off semi-final at Hampden in what was a hugely disappointing evening for Steve Clarke’s side.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second half the Scots mounted a late rally but it was too little too late as the World Cup dream ended at the National Stadium.

Here’s how the story played out in the eyes of the fans.

Craig Gordon had kept Scotland in the match in the opening half hour before Andriy Yarmolenko’s lob put the visitors ahead.

It went from bad to worse at the start of the second half as Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk’s header doubled Ukraine’s lead as an off-form Scotland fell further behind.

Believe us Graeme, we were tempted too.

The Ukraine dominance looked like overwhelming Scotland but the home side finally found some resolve heading into the final quarter of the game.

The usually reliable John McGinn somehow contrived to miss when it seemed easier to score.

With 10 minutes remaining and hope seemingly draining away, a lifeline from Callum McGregor set-up a frantic finale.

Scotland went for broke in pursuit of an equaliser and had a few half chances but the inevitable happened deep in injury time as substitute Artem Dovbyk beat the offside trap to make it 3-1.

For older fans it was that familiar sinking feeling.

For Scotland, the wait to play in the World Cup continues and for the fans, the hurt at full-time was evident.

But there were plenty of Scotland fans ready to wish Ukraine well in their play-off final against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday where the winner will progress to the main event in Qatar later this year.

Julien Seguin wrote: “Well done Ukraine. You’ve been through hell and deserve to play on the biggest world stage. Football is only a sport but it does provide a much needed escape. Shame it had to be Scotland, the quest goes on.”

There was also plenty of frustration at the tactics deployed by manager Steve Clarke.

Graeme Ellis tweeted: “Clarke, you have to take the blame for that, learned no lessons in the first half and when you did change it we were already 2-0 down, too little too late. Not sure at what point you saw what we were all seeing!”

Scott Rowley wrote: “Better team won. Think the players were already on holiday. Brutal watch.”

Bryan Allan added: “Clarke’s tactics all wrong tonight and far too slow to change. All on him tonight. But good luck to Ukraine against Wales.”

Gordon Quinn wrote: “Best team won by a mile – it could have been five or six if they had taken their chances.”

ANALYSIS: Scotland come up short in emotionally-charged night at Hampden Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]