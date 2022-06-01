‘Clarke’s tactics all wrong’ – Tartan Army react as Scotland’s World Cup bid is ended by Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s fans were left wondering what might have been as their World Cup dreams were dashed by an impressive Ukraine.

The visitors ran out 3-1 winners in the play-off semi-final at Hampden in what was a hugely disappointing evening for Steve Clarke’s side.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second half the Scots mounted a late rally but it was too little too late as the World Cup dream ended at the National Stadium.

Here’s how the story played out in the eyes of the fans.

Craig Gordon had kept Scotland in the match in the opening half hour before Andriy Yarmolenko’s lob put the visitors ahead.

Agree. McGregor and Gilmour not done anything yet. We are losing the midfield battle — Tony Miller (@eyemouthboy) June 1, 2022

Why he came off his line there mind, made it easy — Ry (@Ry4ncj) June 1, 2022

It went from bad to worse at the start of the second half as Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk’s header doubled Ukraine’s lead as an off-form Scotland fell further behind.

The plan of playing a defence midfielder, who has been poor all season at centre half has worked again. Midfield non existent — brian closs (@clossb) June 1, 2022

Might have to go watch #BGT now — Graeme McKenzie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@theGreyMack) June 1, 2022

Believe us Graeme, we were tempted too.

The Ukraine dominance looked like overwhelming Scotland but the home side finally found some resolve heading into the final quarter of the game.

The usually reliable John McGinn somehow contrived to miss when it seemed easier to score.

A GOLDEN opportunity goes begging! John McGinn's header misses the target 😱❌ It's still: Scotland 0-2 Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ottHwCoANU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 1, 2022

With 10 minutes remaining and hope seemingly draining away, a lifeline from Callum McGregor set-up a frantic finale.

A big goal from Callum McGregor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/DsYFNMlB5t — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022

Get another one ASAP boys. Still a bit of hope — dan s (@dan_sturk) June 1, 2022

Not again, can’t cope with these finishes 😅😅 — Pauline Wardle (@pmw_77) June 1, 2022

Scotland went for broke in pursuit of an equaliser and had a few half chances but the inevitable happened deep in injury time as substitute Artem Dovbyk beat the offside trap to make it 3-1.

For older fans it was that familiar sinking feeling.

Can we attack the whole game not just when we go two goals down — Michael Renwick (@michaelrenwick_) June 1, 2022

For the 2nd time in 12 months, Dovbyk scores for Ukraine at Hampden Park in a knockout match in added time. He did the same vs Sweden in R16 at EURO 2020. Deja vu! — Be A Hero #BringBackStreetPass 🇺🇦 (@BeAHeroForAll) June 1, 2022

Aahhh the sweet smell of failure once again, neither team played particularly well, Scotland players played as if it were a friendly, should have had Alan Campbell on 😉 — Heather (@Heather14220711) June 1, 2022

For Scotland, the wait to play in the World Cup continues and for the fans, the hurt at full-time was evident.

Jack Hendry plays CL and won the Belgian league, Scott McKenna won promotion to the Prem, John Souttar has been one of the best CB in Scotland. Steve Clarke played a guy who has been injured since the Magna Carta was signed and a guy whose team conceded 84 goals in the league. — Norman (@Norman_LJR) June 1, 2022

Gutted & absolutely heartbroken 💔 John McGinn has to live with that for years…. Robbo was shocking tonight! — Yousaf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇰 (@Yousaf_S_1987) June 1, 2022

I was a student in 1998 , I borrowed money to travel to France to support Scotland at the World Cup. I cannot believe fans have been denied another World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 I also cannot believe that was over 20 years ago 😱 — John Wales (@johnmwales) June 1, 2022

But there were plenty of Scotland fans ready to wish Ukraine well in their play-off final against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday where the winner will progress to the main event in Qatar later this year.

Julien Seguin wrote: “Well done Ukraine. You’ve been through hell and deserve to play on the biggest world stage. Football is only a sport but it does provide a much needed escape. Shame it had to be Scotland, the quest goes on.”

There was also plenty of frustration at the tactics deployed by manager Steve Clarke.

Graeme Ellis tweeted: “Clarke, you have to take the blame for that, learned no lessons in the first half and when you did change it we were already 2-0 down, too little too late. Not sure at what point you saw what we were all seeing!”

Scott Rowley wrote: “Better team won. Think the players were already on holiday. Brutal watch.”

Bryan Allan added: “Clarke’s tactics all wrong tonight and far too slow to change. All on him tonight. But good luck to Ukraine against Wales.”

Gordon Quinn wrote: “Best team won by a mile – it could have been five or six if they had taken their chances.”