Scotland fan view: The most consequential of matches played in the most rationalising of contexts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland fan view: The most consequential of matches played in the most rationalising of contexts

By Chris Crighton
June 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 12:02 pm
Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko (centre) and Scotland's Craig Gordon at full time.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko (centre) and Scotland's Craig Gordon at full time.

Congratulations, Ukraine.

Rarely will a nation have celebrated so deeply the normally routine matter of a win over Scotland’s football team. Similarly, rarely will a support which still bridles at the mention of names like Jan Rezek, Manuel Mejuto Gonzalez and Daniel Van Buyten have met its qualification doom with such genuine magnanimity and well-wishes.

It is a measure of the extraordinary, awful circumstances: the most consequential of international football matches, played within the most rationalising of contexts.

The lens of war distorts. For Scotland, whose team had everything to gain, the plight of their visitors brought acknowledgement that, in the greater scheme, such goals are trivial. But at the opposite end of the telescope Ukraine, whose pre-existing everything is in the process of being reduced to dust by Russian weaponry, the visible reinforcement of national identity a successful football team provides is of incalculable importance.

Billy Gilmour cuts a dejected figure after Scotland go 2-0 down to Ukraine.

For Ukraine, of course, hurdles remain, even in the realm of football. Their route to the Finals still passes through Wales, heirs to Scotland’s lot of attempting to make sporting dreams come true while the entire world, with its best will, hopes for them to be dashed.

It will be a tough ask for a side whose majority lives in an active war zone: men who gave so much of their body and soul to their first competitive match in almost half a year, a period in which their land and lives have changed beyond conception, must now return to the well for whatever reserves remain inside them.

Fortified by the experiences and efforts of their countrymen at home, they will find plenty. Whether it will be enough to prevail on the football field remains to be judged; the bigger prize is the right to peacefully exist at all. In both senses: Slava Ukraini.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]