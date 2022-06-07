Wick Groats set up Caithness derby against Staxigoe United in last-16 of Highland Amateur Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Amateur Cup holders Wick Groats set up a last-16 tie with Caithness rivals Staxigoe United following a feisty 4-2 second-round win

against Inverness champions Loch Ness at Bught Park.

A double from Groats’ marksman Graham MacNab and further goals from Ross

MacKay and Alan Mathieson did the damage as Loch Ness finished the tie

with nine men.

In the big Ross-shire derby Avoch defeated Maryburgh 4-2. Ryan MacLeod,

Colin Mason, Paul Gair and Jordan Knight were on target for the Black

Islers.

Yesterday we lost 2-4 in @highlandamcup action to @Wick_Groats in Inverness, we wish them the best for the remainder their season. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/Qv3mvLKDvj — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) June 5, 2022

Inverness Premier League leaders Black Rock Rovers strolled to an 8-1

win against division two side Ferrybache in Alness. Ryan McFee led the

way with a hat-trick, while Kane Hull (2), Stephen Rennie, Euan

Henderson and Calum Murray got the rest for Rocks. Rhys MacKinnon scored

Ferrybache’s consolation.

Ben Yoxon hit a hat-trick as Skye and Lochalsh champions Sleat and

Strath blasted Conon Bridge 6-1. Robbie Murray was another ha-trick hero

as Golspie Stafford cruised to a 6-0 win against Fortrose and Rosemarkie

Union.

Jack Paterson also netted three times as Kirkwall Hotspurs defeated

Black Isle United 5-2 at Culbokie, while Conor Cormack scored twice for

Pentland United in a comfortable 4-0 win against Kirkwall Thorfinn.

In the Western Isles, Ness eased to a 2-1 win against Portree at

Fivepenny.

James ‘Titch’ Morrison and Jack Dunlop netted for Ness before Tom Stewart halved the deficit direct from a free-kick.

Second round results

NMM Sam’s 2-3 IRN Security; Black Isle United 2-5 Kirkwall Hotspurs; Black Rock Rovers 8-1 Ferrybache; Sleat and Strath

6-1 Conon Bridge; Watten 0-4 Iochdar Saints; High Ormlie Hotspurs 4-1

Lochinver; Staxigoe United 4-2 Lochbroom; Loch Ness 2-4 Wick Groats;

Fortrose and Rosemarkie Union 0-6 Golspie Stafford; Maryburgh 2-4 Avoch; Stromness Athletic 2-1 Harris ; Ness 2-1 Portree; Pentland United 4-0

Kirkwall Thorfinn; Wick Thistle 2-0 Ardersier; Carloway 8-0 Benbecula; Barra 1-3 Lairg Rovers (played May 28).

The third round draw reads – (ties scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 25)

Black Rock Rovers v Golspie Stafford; Avoch v Kirkwall

Hotspurs; Pentland United v Lairg Rovers; Wick Groats v Staxigoe United;

Ness v Carloway; Iochdar Saints v High Ormlie Hotspurs; Stromness

Athletic v Wick Thistle; IRN Security v Sleat and Strath.