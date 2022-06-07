Wick Groats set up Caithness derby against Staxigoe United in last-16 of Highland Amateur Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Wick Groats set up Caithness derby against Staxigoe United in last-16 of Highland Amateur Cup

By Reporter
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 11:57 am
Highland Amateur Cup.
Highland Amateur Cup.

Highland Amateur Cup holders Wick Groats set up a last-16 tie with Caithness rivals Staxigoe United following a feisty 4-2 second-round win
against Inverness champions Loch Ness at Bught Park.

A double from Groats’ marksman Graham MacNab and further goals from Ross
MacKay and Alan Mathieson did the damage as Loch Ness finished the tie
with nine men.

In the big Ross-shire derby Avoch defeated Maryburgh 4-2. Ryan MacLeod,
Colin Mason, Paul Gair and Jordan Knight were on target for the Black
Islers.

Inverness Premier League leaders Black Rock Rovers strolled to an 8-1
win against division two side Ferrybache in Alness. Ryan McFee led the
way with a hat-trick, while Kane Hull (2), Stephen Rennie, Euan
Henderson and Calum Murray got the rest for Rocks. Rhys MacKinnon scored
Ferrybache’s consolation.

Ben Yoxon hit a hat-trick as Skye and Lochalsh champions Sleat and
Strath blasted Conon Bridge 6-1. Robbie Murray was another ha-trick hero
as Golspie Stafford cruised to a 6-0 win against Fortrose and Rosemarkie
Union.

Jack Paterson also netted three times as Kirkwall Hotspurs defeated
Black Isle United 5-2 at Culbokie, while Conor Cormack scored twice for
Pentland United in a comfortable 4-0 win against Kirkwall Thorfinn.

In the Western Isles, Ness eased to a 2-1 win against Portree at
Fivepenny.

James ‘Titch’ Morrison and Jack Dunlop netted for Ness before Tom Stewart halved the deficit direct from a free-kick.

Second round results

NMM Sam’s 2-3 IRN Security; Black Isle United 2-5 Kirkwall Hotspurs; Black Rock Rovers 8-1 Ferrybache; Sleat and Strath
6-1 Conon Bridge; Watten 0-4 Iochdar Saints; High Ormlie Hotspurs 4-1
Lochinver; Staxigoe United 4-2 Lochbroom; Loch Ness 2-4 Wick Groats;
Fortrose and Rosemarkie Union 0-6 Golspie Stafford; Maryburgh 2-4 Avoch; Stromness Athletic 2-1 Harris ; Ness 2-1 Portree; Pentland United 4-0
Kirkwall Thorfinn; Wick Thistle 2-0 Ardersier;  Carloway 8-0 Benbecula; Barra 1-3 Lairg Rovers (played May 28).

The third round draw reads – (ties scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 25)

Black Rock Rovers v Golspie Stafford; Avoch v Kirkwall
Hotspurs; Pentland United v Lairg Rovers; Wick Groats v Staxigoe United;
Ness v Carloway; Iochdar Saints v High Ormlie Hotspurs; Stromness
Athletic v Wick Thistle; IRN Security v Sleat and Strath.

