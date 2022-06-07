Wick Groats set up Caithness derby against Staxigoe United in last-16 of Highland Amateur Cup

Highland Amateur Cup holders Wick Groats set up a last-16 tie with Caithness rivals Staxigoe United following a feisty 4-2 second-round win
against Inverness champions Loch Ness at Bught Park.
A double from Groats’ marksman Graham MacNab and further goals from Ross
MacKay and Alan Mathieson did the damage as Loch Ness finished the tie
with nine men.
In the big Ross-shire derby Avoch defeated Maryburgh 4-2. Ryan MacLeod,
Colin Mason, Paul Gair and Jordan Knight were on target for the Black
Islers.
Yesterday we lost 2-4 in @highlandamcup action to @Wick_Groats in Inverness, we wish them the best for the remainder their season. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/Qv3mvLKDvj
— Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) June 5, 2022
Inverness Premier League leaders Black Rock Rovers strolled to an 8-1
win against division two side Ferrybache in Alness. Ryan McFee led the
way with a hat-trick, while Kane Hull (2), Stephen Rennie, Euan
Henderson and Calum Murray got the rest for Rocks. Rhys MacKinnon scored
Ferrybache’s consolation.
Ben Yoxon hit a hat-trick as Skye and Lochalsh champions Sleat and
Strath blasted Conon Bridge 6-1. Robbie Murray was another ha-trick hero
as Golspie Stafford cruised to a 6-0 win against Fortrose and Rosemarkie
Union.
Jack Paterson also netted three times as Kirkwall Hotspurs defeated
Black Isle United 5-2 at Culbokie, while Conor Cormack scored twice for
Pentland United in a comfortable 4-0 win against Kirkwall Thorfinn.
In the Western Isles, Ness eased to a 2-1 win against Portree at
Fivepenny.
James ‘Titch’ Morrison and Jack Dunlop netted for Ness before Tom Stewart halved the deficit direct from a free-kick.
Second round results
NMM Sam’s 2-3 IRN Security; Black Isle United 2-5 Kirkwall Hotspurs; Black Rock Rovers 8-1 Ferrybache; Sleat and Strath
6-1 Conon Bridge; Watten 0-4 Iochdar Saints; High Ormlie Hotspurs 4-1
Lochinver; Staxigoe United 4-2 Lochbroom; Loch Ness 2-4 Wick Groats;
Fortrose and Rosemarkie Union 0-6 Golspie Stafford; Maryburgh 2-4 Avoch; Stromness Athletic 2-1 Harris ; Ness 2-1 Portree; Pentland United 4-0
Kirkwall Thorfinn; Wick Thistle 2-0 Ardersier; Carloway 8-0 Benbecula; Barra 1-3 Lairg Rovers (played May 28).
The third round draw reads – (ties scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 25)
Black Rock Rovers v Golspie Stafford; Avoch v Kirkwall
Hotspurs; Pentland United v Lairg Rovers; Wick Groats v Staxigoe United;
Ness v Carloway; Iochdar Saints v High Ormlie Hotspurs; Stromness
Athletic v Wick Thistle; IRN Security v Sleat and Strath.