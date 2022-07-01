Junior football: Hall Russell United go into abeyance as Dufftown promoted to Superleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Hall Russell United go into abeyance as Dufftown promoted to Superleague

By Danny Law
July 1, 2022, 12:58 pm
Hermes' Callum Innes (blue) and Hall Russell United's Andrew Davidson (red). Picture by Chris Sumner
Hermes' Callum Innes (blue) and Hall Russell United's Andrew Davidson (red). Picture by Chris Sumner

Hall Russell United will not take part in the 2022-23 junior football season.

The club has entered into abeyance and will be replaced in the top flight of north junior football by Dufftown.

Hall Russell United, who play their home games at  Denmore Park, finished 11th in the 14-team Superleague last season.

The Bridge of Don based club was founded in 1968 as an amateur club and joined the Scottish Junior Football Association in 1989.

A statement released by the North Region Junior Football Association read: “It is with regret that I have to inform you that last night Hall Russell United informed the North Region managment committee that they had regrettably made the decision to go into abeyance for next season.

“The decision was not taken lightly and it is with considerable sadness to all associated with the club that this situation has occurred.

Hermes’ Luke Barbour and Hall Russell United’s Cameron Milne. Picture by Chris Sumner

“This decision has had an impact on the league structure as this means that the Premier League would have been reduced to 13 teams.

“However as per the precedent set in 2009-10 season the procedure to reinstate a 14-team Premier Division is to automatically promote Dufftown, who finished third in the First Division last season to fill the void.

“It will also mean that Group 5 in the Grill League Cup will only be a three team group and Rothie Rovers will receive a bye to the second round of the Dominos North Regional Cup.”

Hall Russell United have been approached for comment.

