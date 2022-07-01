Junior football: Hall Russell United go into abeyance as Dufftown promoted to Superleague

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hall Russell United will not take part in the 2022-23 junior football season.

The club has entered into abeyance and will be replaced in the top flight of north junior football by Dufftown.

Hall Russell United, who play their home games at Denmore Park, finished 11th in the 14-team Superleague last season.

The Bridge of Don based club was founded in 1968 as an amateur club and joined the Scottish Junior Football Association in 1989.

A statement released by the North Region Junior Football Association read: “It is with regret that I have to inform you that last night Hall Russell United informed the North Region managment committee that they had regrettably made the decision to go into abeyance for next season.

“The decision was not taken lightly and it is with considerable sadness to all associated with the club that this situation has occurred.

“This decision has had an impact on the league structure as this means that the Premier League would have been reduced to 13 teams.

“However as per the precedent set in 2009-10 season the procedure to reinstate a 14-team Premier Division is to automatically promote Dufftown, who finished third in the First Division last season to fill the void.

“It will also mean that Group 5 in the Grill League Cup will only be a three team group and Rothie Rovers will receive a bye to the second round of the Dominos North Regional Cup.”

Hall Russell United have been approached for comment.

