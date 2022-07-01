RNLI Stonehaven called out to help Seafood Bothy’s fishing boat after engine fails

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboat crews were called out to help a fishing boat that keeps a popular north-east seafood shack stocked up.

The Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is a hit with locals and visitors alike, and is run by husband and wife Wes and Maria Lewis.

But while out today, Mr Lewis’s boat, the Even Less, suffered an engine failure just north of the town.

RNLI Stonehaven was sent out at about 9.40am to help those onboard.

All persons onboard were safe and the vessel was towed back to Stonehaven harbour.

The Seafood Bothy was launched in June 2019 and has since been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

Using most of the fresh shellfish and fish caught on her husband’s boat, Mrs Lewis brings the produce to life with her delicious recipes, making everything from wraps to crab dogs, seafood platters and more.

The bothy only recently reopened after it was forced to close last month due to harbour works by the council.