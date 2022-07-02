REVEALED: Fixtures out for new North Caledonian League season as Fort William and Clach join division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVEALED: Fixtures out for new North Caledonian League season as Fort William and Clach join division

By Paul Chalk
July 2, 2022, 9:58 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 11:21 am
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian League title last season.
Fort William will kick off life back in the North Caledonian League with a home clash against Golspie Sutherland.

The fixtures were published on Saturday morning with the West Highlanders, who dropped out of the Highland League – after losing their appeal against their demotion – having a tough opener on August 20 against the 2020/21 champions.

Fort last competed in the NCL in the mid-1980s, but return there as a result of finishing bottom of the Highland League via the pyramid system.

The Lochaber side withdrew from their relegation play-off against Banks o’ Dee in April following issues surrounding player eligibility and the state of Claggan Park.

Their appeal to the SFA was dismissed and they are now gearing up for a fresh start under new manager, former Crawley Town coach Chris Baffour, who succeeded Shadab Iftikhar.

League now has 13 competitors

The division has been expanded by two clubs overall, with Clach joining existing fellow Highland League side Nairn County in fielding an ‘A team’, allowing younger players the chance to experience regular competitive football.

It’s a city derby for the young Lilywhites to begin with as they head to North Kessock, which is the new base for Inverness Athletic.

Last season’s league winners Invergordon make the short trip to Alness to get their title defence underway, while runners-up Loch Ness welcome Orkney to Fortrose.

Nairn County’s reserves begin with a home fixture against Thurso, while St Duthus welcome Halkirk United to Tain.

Cup ties for NCL clubs in week two

In week two of the season, the Football Times Cup begins with Halkirk United v Thurso and Alness United vs St Duthus.

On the same day, Golspie Sutherland, Invergordon and Fort William will be in Scottish Cup preliminary round action.

This year, it was confirmed that the winners of the North Caledonian League will secure a place in the opening round of the Scottish Cup, irrespective of license status.

Fixtures have only been issued for weeks up to the winter break. A further revision to the overall fixture list will be released in November.

Tags

Conversation

