Highland League champions Fraserburgh drawn at home St Johnstone B in SPFL Trust Trophy

Highland League champions Fraserburgh will be at home to St Johnstone B in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Broch will welcome the Perth Saints youngsters to Bellslea as they look for their first win in the competition.

Mark Cowie’s side lost out narrowly to now-relegated Cowdenbeath in the first round of the competition last year.

Joining them in the draw were three other Highland League sides. Brora Rangers will play at home to Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park, while league runners-up Buckie Thistle will travel to face Hearts’ B side.

League Two Elgin City are at home to Dundee United’s second string at Borough Briggs and Brechin City are away to Hibernian B.

The draw for the second round was also made on Monday, with Fraserburgh drawn away to East Fife if they beat St Johnstone. The victors of Hearts B/Buckie Thistle will be at home to the winners of the Brora Rangers-Aberdeen B tie.

Should Elgin advance they will face Stenhousemuir at home, while Brechin have been drawn at home to Stirling Albion in the second round if they advance.

The first round will be played on August 9 and 10, with the second round scheduled for a fortnight later.

This year will also see the return of cross-border clubs. The New Saints and Caernarfon Town from Wales will enter, as will Linfield and Cliftonville from Northern Ireland with all four sides due to join in the third round in September.