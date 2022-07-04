Highland League champions Fraserburgh drawn at home St Johnstone B in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League champions Fraserburgh drawn at home St Johnstone B in SPFL Trust Trophy

By Jamie Durent
July 4, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 1:55 pm
Fraserburgh celebrate winning the Highland League title.
Fraserburgh celebrate winning the Highland League title.

Highland League champions Fraserburgh will be at home to St Johnstone B in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Broch will welcome the Perth Saints youngsters to Bellslea as they look for their first win in the competition.

Mark Cowie’s side lost out narrowly to now-relegated Cowdenbeath in the first round of the competition last year.

Joining them in the draw were three other Highland League sides. Brora Rangers will play at home to Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park, while league runners-up Buckie Thistle will travel to face Hearts’ B side.

League Two Elgin City are at home to Dundee United’s second string at Borough Briggs and Brechin City are away to Hibernian B.

The draw for the second round was also made on Monday, with Fraserburgh drawn away to East Fife if they beat St Johnstone. The victors of Hearts B/Buckie Thistle will be at home to the winners of the Brora Rangers-Aberdeen B tie.

Should Elgin advance they will face Stenhousemuir at home, while Brechin have been drawn at home to Stirling Albion in the second round if they advance.

The first round will be played on August 9 and 10, with the second round scheduled for a fortnight later.

This year will also see the return of cross-border clubs. The New Saints and Caernarfon Town from Wales will enter, as will Linfield and Cliftonville from Northern Ireland with all four sides due to join in the third round in September.

