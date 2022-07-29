Junior football: Culter FC and Dyce Juniors on their expectations of the upcoming season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter FC and Dyce Juniors on their expectations of the upcoming season

By Sophie Goodwin
July 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Culter and Dyce in action in last season's Mcbookie.com Super League. (Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media(
Culter and Dyce in action in last season's Mcbookie.com Super League. (Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media(

Culter FC and Dyce Juniors have shared their ambitions and expectations ahead of the upcoming junior season.

The 2022-23 campaign begins this weekend with the first round of Grill League Cup fixtures, before the rebranded McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League kicks off next weekend.

And with Banks o’ Dee, who won the last five top-flight titles under the league’s former Superleague moniker, now playing in the Highland League, there will be a different name on the trophy come May.

So, how do Culter and Dyce expect the junior Premier League season to shape up?

Will silverware be returning to Culter?

Culter won seven league titles between 2000-2013, and club president Gordon Thomson believes this season could be the perfect opportunity to bring the trophy back to Crombie Park.

The Peterculter side finished fourth last season, just six points behind Bridge of Don Thistle in second, and Thomson reckons they’re in a strong position to challenge at the top again.

He said: “Culter were probably the most successful North Region team between 2000 and 2013, when we won seven Superleague titles plus numerous trophies.

“Banks o’ Dee, however, have been the dominant team for the last six years. They had probably outgrown junior football – we look forward to seeing how they progress in the Highland League.

“It is certainly time for Culter FC to start winning silverware again – we have a good squad together and an excellent management team led by Lee Youngson.

“We have a supportive committee, fantastic and loyal supporters and good club sponsors in place. I’m hopeful Culter are one of the main teams pushing for the title.

Culter FC’s title-winning squad in 2011.

“Although there will be healthy competition from Bridge of Don Thistle, Hermes, Dyce, Montrose Roselea and East End FC, who also improved last season.

“The league will be very competitive this season and any of those four or five clubs could win the title.”

Thomson believes Culter won’t be the only team fancying their chances, as he added: “It’s causing quite a lot of excitement with all the junior clubs – not just ourselves.

“It means quite a lot of teams have a chance of winning the league and local cup trophies. A lot of clubs are looking forward to this season and rightly so.

A period of transition for Dyce

The 2022-23 season might not be the year for Dyce, as their manager Alfie Youngson believes the club are in a period of transition.

Youngson decided to bolster his squad with nine youngsters – all of whom are under 24 – as he believes they can provide fresh energy to the squad.

However, he admits they will lack experience and believes this season will be more about building the foundations to go and challenge for the title in future campaigns.

The Dyce boss said: “Obviously you hope to go in and win it, but, realistically, I’d like us to be in and around that pack (the top four).

“I look at the age of our players – and technically they are outstanding – but experience is where we’re short.

“We’re a lot younger than last year, but we’re a lot more mobile and energetic – with that comes maybe a bit of inconsistency.

“I think if we’re in and around that pack then we will have done well this year, and we’ll be looking to build on that for future seasons.

“Transition is probably is the best word to describe us just now, but hopefully this time next season then we will be speaking about us having a chance.”

Kyle Douglas. 18, is one of Dyce’s most promising young players.

Youngson believes that cup competitions could be his young charges’ route to silverware success during the campaign, with Dyce reaching six quarter-finals last term.

Youngson said: “I think cups are going to be important for us this season.

“Over 26 league games, inexperience can show, but in three or four cup games, you’re more than capable (of winning each tie on the day).

“Last season was disappointing because we put ourselves in some really good positions, but never really got over the line.

“Getting to quarter-finals and semi-finals is good, but you don’t win any medals for that. You want to be winning trophies – it’ll definitely be an aim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]