Junior football: Culter FC and Dyce Juniors on their expectations of the upcoming season

Culter FC and Dyce Juniors have shared their ambitions and expectations ahead of the upcoming junior season.

The 2022-23 campaign begins this weekend with the first round of Grill League Cup fixtures, before the rebranded McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League kicks off next weekend.

And with Banks o’ Dee, who won the last five top-flight titles under the league’s former Superleague moniker, now playing in the Highland League, there will be a different name on the trophy come May.

So, how do Culter and Dyce expect the junior Premier League season to shape up?

Will silverware be returning to Culter?

Culter won seven league titles between 2000-2013, and club president Gordon Thomson believes this season could be the perfect opportunity to bring the trophy back to Crombie Park.

The Peterculter side finished fourth last season, just six points behind Bridge of Don Thistle in second, and Thomson reckons they’re in a strong position to challenge at the top again.

He said: “Culter were probably the most successful North Region team between 2000 and 2013, when we won seven Superleague titles plus numerous trophies.

“Banks o’ Dee, however, have been the dominant team for the last six years. They had probably outgrown junior football – we look forward to seeing how they progress in the Highland League.

“It is certainly time for Culter FC to start winning silverware again – we have a good squad together and an excellent management team led by Lee Youngson.

“We have a supportive committee, fantastic and loyal supporters and good club sponsors in place. I’m hopeful Culter are one of the main teams pushing for the title.

“Although there will be healthy competition from Bridge of Don Thistle, Hermes, Dyce, Montrose Roselea and East End FC, who also improved last season.

“The league will be very competitive this season and any of those four or five clubs could win the title.”

Thomson believes Culter won’t be the only team fancying their chances, as he added: “It’s causing quite a lot of excitement with all the junior clubs – not just ourselves.

“It means quite a lot of teams have a chance of winning the league and local cup trophies. A lot of clubs are looking forward to this season and rightly so.

A period of transition for Dyce

The 2022-23 season might not be the year for Dyce, as their manager Alfie Youngson believes the club are in a period of transition.

Youngson decided to bolster his squad with nine youngsters – all of whom are under 24 – as he believes they can provide fresh energy to the squad.

However, he admits they will lack experience and believes this season will be more about building the foundations to go and challenge for the title in future campaigns.

The Dyce boss said: “Obviously you hope to go in and win it, but, realistically, I’d like us to be in and around that pack (the top four).

“I look at the age of our players – and technically they are outstanding – but experience is where we’re short.

“We’re a lot younger than last year, but we’re a lot more mobile and energetic – with that comes maybe a bit of inconsistency.

“I think if we’re in and around that pack then we will have done well this year, and we’ll be looking to build on that for future seasons.

“Transition is probably is the best word to describe us just now, but hopefully this time next season then we will be speaking about us having a chance.”

Youngson believes that cup competitions could be his young charges’ route to silverware success during the campaign, with Dyce reaching six quarter-finals last term.

Youngson said: “I think cups are going to be important for us this season.

“Over 26 league games, inexperience can show, but in three or four cup games, you’re more than capable (of winning each tie on the day).

“Last season was disappointing because we put ourselves in some really good positions, but never really got over the line.

“Getting to quarter-finals and semi-finals is good, but you don’t win any medals for that. You want to be winning trophies – it’ll definitely be an aim.”