Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Grill League Cup produces plenty of goals on opening weekend

By Reporter
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle defeated Banchory St Ternan 7-0.
There was plenty of Grill League Cup goal action on the opening day of the new season.

Bridge of Don Thistle were the top scorers, courtesy of a 7-0 Group 5 defeat of Banchory St Ternan at Aberdeen Sports Village where Sam Muirhead (2), Andy Close, Sam Robertson, Kyle Gauld, James Bain and an own goal did the damage.

Cammy Fraser, Ryan Smart, Graeme Wilson, Willie Mathers and a brace from substitute Nikolas Wozniak saw Culter hit six at Glentanar in Group 8. In the same section, Hermes were too strong for Sunnybank at Heathryfold where Luke Barbour, Joe Burr, Jack Craig and James Cairns were on target.

In Group 1, Dyce new boys Gui Barbosa and Jack Walker both bagged doubles in the 5-0 win at Aberdeen University with Michael Bruce also on the scoresheet.

At The Meadows, strikes from Callum Tremaine (2) and Lenny Johnson gave Ellon United a 3-1 win over Montrose Roselea.

In a high-scoring Group 2 encounter Colony Park ran out 6-3 victors at Longside with Adam Morrison (2), Campbell Marr, Callum Duncan, Anton Chauvin and an own goal doing the damage while Lewis Brown’s effort for Buchanhaven Hearts was not enough to prevent his side from going down 2-1 at home to Cruden Bay.

At Glenury Park in Group 4, Stonehaven edged it over Banks O’Dee JFC by the odd goal in seven. Keith Horne, Josh Peters, David Baillie and Josh Christie all scored for Hive with Charlie Rothnie (2) and Josh Robb responding. In the same section, Stoneywood Parkvale were 3-0 winners at home to Newmachar United.

Culter’s Nikolas Wozniak was on target against Glentanar. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Kelvin Mackenzie and Ryan McPherson were the Burghead Thistle marksmen in the Group 3 win over Lossiemouth United while Fraserburgh United won 4-0 at Deveronside in Group 6.

In the same section, efforts from Jake Stewart (2) and Ryan Walker saw Rothie Rovers pick up the points at Maud who replied through Matthew Keith and Alfie Knox.

In Group 7, Sam Walker, David Chambers and Charlie Fonweban were the Nairn St Ninian goal heroes in the 3-1 success against Dufftown while it was the same scoreline as Forres Thistle accounted for New Elgin with Brandon Hutcheson, Charlie Beck and an own goal giving the Jags the three points.

This weekend’s results…

GRILL LEAGUE CUP
GROUP 1 – Aberdeen University 0-5 Dyce, Ellon United 3-1 Montrose Roselea.
GROUP 2 – Longside 3-6 Colony Park, Buchanhaven Hearts 1-2 Cruden Bay.
GROUP 3 – Burghead Thistle 2-0 Lossiemouth United.
GROUP 4 – Stonehaven 4-3 Banks O’Dee JFC, Stoneywood Parkvale 3-0 Newmachar United.
GROUP 5 – Bridge of Don Thistle 7-0 Banchory St. Ternan.
GROUP 6 – Deveronside 0-4 Fraserburgh United, Maud 2-3 Rothie Rovers.
GROUP 7 – Nairn St. Ninian 3-1 Dufftown, Forres Thistle 3-1 New Elgin.
GROUP 8 – Sunnybank 0-4 Hermes, Glentanar 0-6 Culter.

