North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under Friday night lights

The game of the weekend in North Region Junior football takes place on Friday night when the McBookie.com Premier League top two, Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle, face off at Lochside Park.

Both sides are on 21 points, with hosts Hermes having played two games fewer than their opponents Thistle – and with a superior goal difference.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

On Saturday, Culter, in third and with six wins in as many outings, can really ramp up the pressure on the two above them if they take the points away to Stoneywood Parkvale.

Fourth-placed Dyce are on their travels at Banchory St. Ternan, while East End, in fifth, make a welcome return to New Advocates Park, where they welcome bottom-of-the-table Dufftown.

Elsewhere, Colony Park host Stonehaven, Nairn St. Ninian are at The Meadows to face Ellon United, and – at Pleasure Park – it’s Maud against Montrose Roselea.

In the Championship, Fraserburgh United will look to bounce back from last weekend’s reversal when they host a Banks o’ Dee JFC outfit who are scoring for fun at present and head the table on goal difference.

Sunnybank, level on points with the Spain Park team, make the trip to Islavale, while Rothie Rovers welcome Glentanar to Rothienorman.

In the other games, Aberdeen University meet Burghead Thistle at the Hillhead Centre, New Elgin make the trip to Buchanhaven Hearts, Cruden Bay have home advantage against Lossiemouth United, and Longside travel to Newmachar United.

All of Saturday’s games start at 2pm.