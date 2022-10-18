Juniors: Stonehaven put three past Colony Park in first meeting for three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In what was their first meeting for three years, it was Stonehaven who came out on top in this McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League clash against Colony Park at Inverurie.

The 3-0 victory consolidates Hive’s seventh place in the table and leaves the home team in 10th, seven points adrift of their opponents.

It took the visitors just nine minutes to open their account when Josh Christie’s cross was nodded down by Wayne Barron, leaving Ross Mitchell with a simple tap-in.

With half time approaching, Barron’s through ball was dummied by Danny Anderson and Keith Horne made no mistake to double Hive’s advantage.

The game was ended as a contest after 61 minutes when Anderson’s cut back was volleyed home by Christie to end the scoring and Colony’s miserable afternoon was complete when long serving skipper Craig Dorrat picked up a second yellow card late on.

Rollo delighted with victory

Stonehaven manager Martyn Rollo is reasonably satisfied with his squad’s showing on their return to the top-flight.

He said: “We’ve made a good start, albeit we’ve dropped a couple of silly points. We’re a decent side and we’re doing okay.

“Games like that at the weekend are the ones where the top sides don’t drop points.

“We’re not a free scoring team like Hermes or Culter and I told our top four they had to step up.

“They responded brilliantly and I thought they were outstanding. To get a 3-0 scoreline at Colony Park is excellent.

“Another bonus was we also had a few bodies back. Lee Taggart and Adam McLennan were both involved and Cameron Cook is available again.”

Hive look to build on vital win

Next up for Hive are back to back home fixtures starting with the visit of Banchory St Ternan on league duty on Saturday.

Rollo said: “They are a complete new team this season. We also haven’t played them for some time and, while on paper it’s one we should be looking to win, you just never know, on their day, anyone in this league is capable of beating anyone else.”

The following weekend sees the visit of St. Roch’s in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup and it’s one that Martyn is relishing.

“We’ll have a big crowd for that one and they’ll being a large, extremely vocal, travelling support. These are the kind of games I loved as a player and I can’t wait for it to come round.

“That said, our absolute primary focus this season is to finish as high as possible in the league and the players will be completely focused on Banchory until after the game. While the Scottish Cup is a most welcome distraction, the league is our priority.”