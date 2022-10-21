Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bonar Bridge will aim to get off the mark in the North Caledonian League on Saturday when they tackle a Nairn County A side with four points on board.

Manager Fraser Heath explained, despite seven straight losses to start their season, every player has already shown a willingness to be involved and aim for the win this weekend.

They put up a brave fight before losing 3-1 against in-form Inverness Athletic last week.

Adam Mackay’s second-half reply seemed to have them on course for a 1-1 draw, but quickfire goals from Luke Mackay and Ryan MacLeod sealed a 3-1 victory for Athletic.

Yet, they have also taken heavy losses, such as recent 10-1 and 8-1 defeats against Alness United and Halkirk United, which has taken a toll on the goals against column.

Nairn’s young side travel to Migdale Playing Fields on the back of a 4-0 loss at Fort William and their only win so far came against Bonar in a 1-0 scoreline in August.

Options improving for Bonar boss

Heath, who took over the hot-seat earlier this year, reckons Bonar can take heart from the way they played last time against Stuart Finnie’s young guns as they aim for a victory.

He said: “Last time we played Nairn, it was very close, so we’re absolutely looking for three points on Saturday.

“Nairn are always a tough team to play against, but judging by our last game against them, where we missed a penalty and hit the bar a couple of times, it’s one if we can put in a strong performance we can get three points.

“We’ve got a lot more individuals back who are playing more regularly and that’s making a difference to our performances, which have been more promising as the season has gone on.”

Heath encouraged by side’s response

Looking back at the 3-1 defeat against Inverness Athletic, Heath felt it was an opportunity missed.

He added: “I felt it was a game we actually deserved to win.

“It was an encouraging performance and the young boys who came in were brilliant.

“We just, at times, lack the experience to see out a game, but it will come.

“Although we lost, the atmosphere in the changing room afterwards was positive. I’ve put out a message, asking for a squad for Saturday and everyone is up for it, which is positive.”

Two-year project at Bonar Bridge

And Heath explained there’s an improvement from his young side as they develop within an increasingly competitive division.

He added: “The standard of the league is a lot better this season compared to last year, which is good to see.

“I dare say, by the end of the season, we will look back and say we put up a good fight against a lot of these sides.

“It’s a learning curve and we’ve got a good young side here. It might be a two-year process before we see the real benefits.”

Golspie and Athletic chase Loch Ness

Elsewhere, leaders Loch Ness will aim to at least maintain their four-point advantage when they tackle ninth-placed Halkirk United at Fortrose.

Inverness Athletic have the chance to overtake third-placed Golspie Sutherland if they bag the points against them in North Kessock.

Alness United, who have had an impressive start to their campaign with four wins from seven outings, will welcome local rivals St Duthus, who will be a side to watch at the top end of the division this season.

Champions Invergordon are home to Clachnacuddin A, while Thurso play host to Orkney.

Tain Saints rise into second position

On Wednesday night, in a rescheduled fixture, St Duthus were 3-0 victors against Clach side at Grant Street.

The Tain Saints moved into second spot, four points behind Loch Ness, thanks to goals from James Mackay, Ross Tokely and Finn As-Chainey.