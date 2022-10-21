Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory of season

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:31 am
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.

Bonar Bridge will aim to get off the mark in the North Caledonian League on Saturday when they tackle a Nairn County A side with four points on board.

Manager Fraser Heath explained, despite seven straight losses to start their season, every player has already shown a willingness to be involved and aim for the win this weekend.

They put up a brave fight before losing 3-1 against in-form Inverness Athletic last week.

Adam Mackay’s second-half reply seemed to have them on course for a 1-1 draw, but quickfire goals from Luke Mackay and Ryan MacLeod sealed a 3-1 victory for Athletic.

Yet, they have also taken heavy losses, such as recent 10-1 and 8-1 defeats against Alness United and Halkirk United, which has taken a toll on the goals against column.

Nairn’s young side travel to Migdale Playing Fields on the back of a 4-0 loss at Fort William and their only win so far came against Bonar in a 1-0 scoreline in August.

Options improving for Bonar boss

Heath, who took over the hot-seat earlier this year, reckons Bonar can take heart from the way they played last time against Stuart Finnie’s young guns as they aim for a victory.

He said: “Last time we played Nairn, it was very close, so we’re absolutely looking for three points on Saturday.

“Nairn are always a tough team to play against, but judging by our last game against them, where we missed a penalty and hit the bar a couple of times, it’s one if we can put in a strong performance we can get three points.

“We’ve got a lot more individuals back who are playing more regularly and that’s making a difference to our performances, which have been more promising as the season has gone on.”

Nairn County A side’s head coach Stuart Finnie.

Heath encouraged by side’s response

Looking back at the 3-1 defeat against Inverness Athletic, Heath felt it was an opportunity missed.

He added: “I felt it was a game we actually deserved to win.

“It was an encouraging performance and the young boys who came in were brilliant.

“We just, at times, lack the experience to see out a game, but it will come.

“Although we lost, the atmosphere in the changing room afterwards was positive. I’ve put out a message, asking for a squad for Saturday and everyone is up for it, which is positive.”

Two-year project at Bonar Bridge

And Heath explained there’s an improvement from his young side as they develop within an increasingly competitive division.

He added: “The standard of the league is a lot better this season compared to last year, which is good to see.

“I dare say, by the end of the season, we will look back and say we put up a good fight against a lot of these sides.

“It’s a learning curve and we’ve got a good young side here. It might be a two-year process before we see the real benefits.”

Golspie and Athletic chase Loch Ness

Elsewhere, leaders Loch Ness will aim to at least maintain their four-point advantage when they tackle ninth-placed Halkirk United at Fortrose.

Inverness Athletic have the chance to overtake third-placed Golspie Sutherland if they bag the points against them in North Kessock.

Alness United, who have had an impressive start to their campaign with four wins from seven outings, will welcome local rivals St Duthus, who will be a side to watch at the top end of the division this season.

Champions Invergordon are home to Clachnacuddin A, while Thurso play host to Orkney.

Tain Saints rise into second position

On Wednesday night, in a rescheduled fixture, St Duthus were 3-0 victors against Clach side at Grant Street.

The Tain Saints moved into second spot, four points behind Loch Ness, thanks to goals from James Mackay, Ross Tokely and Finn As-Chainey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Fort's Martin Munro on his way to a hat-trick against Nairn County A at the weekend. Images: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William in it to win it as new boss Alan Gray plots North…
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Juniors: Stonehaven put three past Colony Park in first meeting for three years
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen's Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.
Paul Third: Patience needed as the VAR era begins in Scotland
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter close the gap on leaders Hermes; Stonehaven win at Colony Park
Loch Ness won 4-3 at Golspie Sutherland with a last-minute own goal.
Drama galore as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness sneak late win at Golspie
Scotland Women's captain Rachel Corsie in action against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. (Pic by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: I'm not sure when - or how - I'll get over Scotland…
Alness United manager Robert MacCormack.
Alness United looking to maintain recent upsurge in North Caledonian League form
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account
March of the Mods
March of the Mods: Aberdeen fans raise thousands after member diagnosed with cancer
A rather forlorn looking Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the defeat against Fulham.
Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat against Fulham

Editor's Picks

Most Commented