North Region Junior football: Ellon United boss pleased by ‘progression’ as side go third in McBookie Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Ellon United boss pleased by ‘progression’ as side go third in McBookie Premier League

By Reporter
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 7:08 am
Stoneywood Parkvale's Dean Still, right, and Ellon United's Sam Harrison. Image: Chris Sumner
Stoneywood Parkvale's Dean Still, right, and Ellon United's Sam Harrison. Image: Chris Sumner

Stoneywood Parkvale and Ellon United fought out an entertaining McBookie.com Premier League draw at Arjo Wiggins Park, with the 3-3 scoreline seeing the visitors move up to third in the table.

Home side Stoneywood Parkvale started the brighter, but it was Ellon who took the lead in the 17th minute with a well-worked break finished superbly by Scott Gray.

United then enjoyed a good spell without adding to their tally and, with five minutes of the opening period remaining, Stoneywood’s Josh Peters turned his marker before firing home from the edge of the area to make it 1-1.

Three minutes into the second half, the home team went in front when Dean Still took advantage of a poor pass and tapped the ball home from close range.

However, Ellon equalised two minutes later from the penalty spot via Callum Tremaine.

Stoneywood Parkvale were awarded a spot-kick of their own midway through the second half after Peters had been upended, but Still saw his effort saved by keeper Stewart Gray.

Stoneywood Parkvale’s Josh Peters and Ellon United’s goalkeeper Stewart Gray. Image: Chris Sumner

Five minutes later United went in front again courtesy of a Tremaine free-kick, before the home side fought back once more – making it three-a-piece with 13 minutes left thanks to a Liam Bain header.

With six minutes left, Stoneywood had a strong claim for another penalty when Shaun Picardy appeared to be upended, but the referee waved play on and there was no further scoring.

Ellon United manager Keith McHattie felt a draw was the right outcome, saying: “A point was about right although you’re not completely happy if you haven’t won a game.

“It’s been a reasonably good season so far and hopefully that will continue. For us, it’s all about progression from the last campaign where we ended up ninth in the league and were out of all the cups in the first round.

“So far we’re on track to achieve that and I’ve got to say the committee have been really supportive since I came in.

“On Saturday, we play Maud at home in the Quest Engineering Cup and it’ll be a tough match. We had a good win against them recently and a repeat would do nicely.

“Grant Thomson has missed all season after picking up a back problem in our first pre-season friendly, while Ryan Shand is just back in training after an ankle injury, but that’s why you have a squad and everyone’s been doing their bit.”

Stoneywood Parkvale boss Ian Davidson agreed a draw was fair, saying: “It was a good game, a bit open to be honest, but we’ve played well in our last three or four games.

“We’re at Glentanar in the cup this weekend and we’re looking forward to it. We’ve enjoyed hard games against them in the past and this won’t be any different.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club…
Scotland international footballer Kim Little, from Mintlaw, has been honoured.
New Year Honours: Mintlaw's Kim Little made MBE for services to association football
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to France's Adrien Rabiot during the World Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
Danny Law: Why can’t we encourage more footballers to become referees when they call…
Ken Pattullo. Image: Begbies Traynor
Nine Scottish football clubs showing signs of financial distress, according to report
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women should be commended not criticised for trying to ensure a…
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie speaks to her team-mates. Image: PA.
Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women's players are taking legal action against SFA
Scotland v England Schoolboy Under-18 International Harlaw Park, Inverurie Pictured are England's Josh Storey and Scotland's Josh Mulligan. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 22/03/2019
North trio selected in Scotland Schoolboy squad
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness not getting carried away despite healthy lead at top of North Caledonian…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented