Neil Drysdale: Here’s what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans – even it’s more in hope than expectation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Neil Drysdale: Here’s what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans – even it’s more in hope than expectation

By Neil Drysdale
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 10:10 am
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.

I’ve never forgotten the emotional crescendo which nearly blew the roof off the old Murrayfield at the end of the Grand Slam decider in 1990.

It was unforgettable, mesmerising, one of those moments where you turned to gaze at strangers, caught their eye and shared a smile of pure, unfettered joy; a pinch-me-I’m dreaming experience which still raises goose pimples as I watch the old pictures of Tony Stanger’s try helping his compatriots beat England 13-7 in a winner-takes-all contest.

Yet, at the start of a new year, it would be good to celebrate some triumphs on the grand stage in 2023, rather than cling to the lyrics in The Likely Lads theme – “the only thing to look forward to is the past.”

The Gothenburg Greats celebrate with the trophy on a night in which victory over Real Madrid made them immortal

Nostalgia has its place, and there will, quite rightly, be plenty of commemorations of Aberdeen’s famous European Cup Winners’ Cup victory in Gothenburg on the 40th anniversary of that astonishing success over Real Madrid.

But, to be honest, there comes a time where the focus has to be on the future, not events which happened decades ago.

Looking to the future, not the past

I know it’s cherishable to reflect on a period from 1983 to 1991 when Scotland secured two rugby Grand Slams, the Dons picked up a brace of European trophies, Freuchie won the National Village Cup, Sandy Lyle drove to a couple of Majors and Liz McColgan was queen of the world in Tokyo – and that’s before we even mention the exploits of Jocky Wilson and myriad Commonwealth medalists.

However, there are plenty of high-profile competitions in 2023, including World Cups in both rugby and cricket and a Ryder Cup in Italy to whet the appetite.

So what are the expectations for Scotland in some of these elite tournaments?

Well, it may be asking a lot, but here are some areas where we could be toasting another coup de grace.

Rugby

Scotland have the potential to improve on their 2022 fortunes in the New Year.

In 2022, the Scots resembled the little girl in the nursery rhyme – when they were good, they were very good. But, when they were bad, they weren’t so much horrid as horrific.

 

But the talent is there and, if Finn Russell maintains his form, Stuart Hogg regains his genius, and Gregor Townsend allows his backs to sparkle, they have an excellent chance of challenging for the Six Nations, which starts next month with a trip to Twickenham.

That shouldn’t be overly intimidating, given England’s problems, while the Welsh, Irish and Italians all face a trip to Edinburgh.

France will be the favourites, but there’s no reason why the SRU’s finest can’t be in the mix at the end of the competition.

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg and Ali Price celebrate with the Cuttitta Cup after the win over Italy.

It’s far tougher in the World Cup, where they are in the same group as Ireland and South Africa. But it’s overdue for them to improve on their recent dismal record against their Celtic cousins, who, despite recent glories, remain overly reliant on the talents of an increasingly creaky Johnny Sexton. Yes, he’s gifted, one of the greats.

But he can’t go on forever. And Irish eyes have been smiling long enough.

Cricket

Kyle Coetzer reached 50 for Scotland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Kyle Coetzer reached 50 for Scotland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The ICC has carved up the game to ensure the Big Three – England, Australia and India – command a monopoly on affairs. Every other sport is expanding, but cricket’s premier event is still restricted to 10 teams.

 

It’s ridiculous, but the Scots have to use their shoddy treatment at the hands of the international governing body as a motivation to prove they deserve to be in what is an exclusive little company.

If they want to qualify for India, they will have to overcome the likes of West Indies and possibly even South Africa. In T20, that’s achievable, as they have already proved at the recent World Cup. In the 50-over format, it’s a whole lot harder.

But Shane Burger’s men are capable of beating anybody on their day. And they realise they need to raise their standards to attain Full Member status. It’s a massive incentive.

Golf

Robert MacIntyre still believes he can automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team.

It’s an awfully long time since any Scot won a major. It hasn’t occurred in this century. But at least there are players who have shown their ability on the international stage.

 

Robert MacIntyre possesses the requisite va-va-voom to transcend any obstacles, and even if his recent fortunes haven’t consistently lived up to his early dashes of brio and brilliance, he won the Italian Open in September and has company in the shape of other recent tournament champions, including Aberdeen’s Richie Ramsay and David Law and Glasgow’s Ewen Ferguson.

Let’s see them move up a few gears and fighting for majors.

Football

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is in confident mood. Pic: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire.

Steve Clarke is nobody’s idea of a stand-up comic. He has far more in common with the Rev I M Jolly than Peter Kay.

 

But he has been the catalyst for a revival in Scottish fortunes and while his team face a stern task in reaching next year’s European Championship in Germany, Clarke is scared of nobody, even if he could probably do with Erling Haaland picking up an injury or two during 2023.

Scotland meet Cyprus and Spain in March and that’s before they lock horns with Norway. But they have their swagger back and players such as Lewis Ferguson are shining on the European stage.

The more, the merrier in the future.

Tennis

Scotland’s Andy Murray in action against England’s Jack Draper at Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick.

It’s asking an awful lot for Andy Murray to contend for another Grand Slam. But now, there’s Cameron Norrie who has climbed up the ATP rankings with impressive effort.

 

And, frankly, just watching Murray these days, whether in Aberdeen or Melbourne, is a pleasure. If he can put together even two or three wins on the spin at the Australian Open in the weeks ahead, it will brighten up the grimmest of January days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with…
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Junior football set to return with a bang
Referee Gordon Seago ahead of Brian Cameron's testimonial for Elgin City v Rangers B at Borough Briggs in July. Gordon is also the North of Scotland Referees' Association president, who is appealing for a new crop of officials to sign up to courses in Inverness this month. Image: Scottish FA
Fast-track January courses offer men and women in north chance to become football referees
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
The Press and Journal spoke to Jo Belot, who works for the Scottish FA, to find out more about the growth of women's football. Image: DC Thomson/Huntly FC.
LONG READ: How girls' and women's football is thriving at all levels in north…
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
Post Thumbnail
A9 near Aviemore closed due to collision involving a car and a lorry
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented